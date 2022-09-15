ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says

Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
Robert Lewandowski vows to 'carry the colours of Ukraine to the World Cup' as Andriy Shevchenko presents the Poland captain with a blue and yellow captain's armband in meeting of goalscoring greats

Robert Lewandowski has pledged to 'carry the colours of Ukraine to the World Cup' after an emotional meeting with legend Andriy Shevchenko. The war-torn country didn't make it to the finals in Qatar, losing to Wales in a play-off match, but Poland captain and Barcelona striker Lewandowski will ensure their neighbours and friends will be part of the tournament.
Palestinian Authority arrest raid sparks deadly West Bank clashes

A rare operation by the Palestinian Authority security forces to arrest a Hamas member sparked clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, killing one. - Tensions - While Abbas's forces maintain security ties with Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967, PA raids targeting Hamas members are not common. 
