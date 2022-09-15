Read full article on original website
Malakai Black Asks For Time To 'Recalibrate Himself' Following Prestige Wrestling Bout
Malakai Black addresses his future. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Black competed...
Brawling Brutes Set Sights On The Usos, Dakota Kai Celebrates Her Longest Reign, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 17, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, The Brawling Brutes hyped their upcoming match with Jimmy and Jey Uso. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On Twitter, Dakota Kai remarked that she is...
Malakai Black Confirms He Asked For AEW Release, Issues Statement On His Career
Malakai Black addresses his career. On September 7, Fightful Select reported that the word among AEW talent was Malakai Black obtained his release, which was conditional according to AEW sources, from the company. Black reportedly requested his release in August, but it was not granted at the time. Taking to...
MOLLY BELLE: Mox: I Am Legend
It’s unorthodox, but I’d like to begin this feature a little differently than normal. It’s almost fitting in a way because the subject of my ramblings today is as lovingly unorthodox as they come. Since the day Jon Moxley sauntered through the crowd at Double or Nothing in 2019, he has arguably been the heartbeat of All Elite Wrestling. The turmoil surrounding AEW recently is no secret, but I believe the still young company will walk through the roaring flames in a better place then ever. Eventually. Why? Because Jon Moxley has faced worse, much worse, and he’s leading the charge. By example. Let’s examine why…
CM Punk Was Going To Wrestle Cesaro The Night He Walked Out On WWE
CM Punk was going to wrestle a fellow ROH alum on the night he left WWE in 2014. When CM Punk left WWE in 2014, he wouldn't join another wrestling promotion for almost 8 years. At the time, CM Punk was frustrated with the culture in WWE and was also dealing with a multitude of injuries. while it is known that he was headed towards the program with Kane that would eventually lead to a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 30, a lesser-known detail is who CM Punk was supposed to wrestle on the very night he left WWE.
RJ City Grills Jim Ross, Bear Bronson Reflects On Facing The Wolves, Ethan Page's Toy Vlog | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, September 18, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey (EW), RJ City takes Jim Ross to task over his betrayal of farmers, quizzes him on Rodgers and Hammerstein, and uncovers potential heat between Jim Ross and Danny DeVito. You can see the full episode above.
The Young Bucks Confirm They Are 'Suspended AF' in Their New Location On Twitter
According to The Young Bucks, they are indeed suspended "AF." Matt and Nick Jackson, alongside Kenny Omega, were reportedly involved in a physical confrontation wth CM Punk and Ace Steel after the post-show media scrum at AEW All Out. There, Punk, who won the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, took several shots at the company's EVPs. The subsequent showdown has been described as a "melee", and everyone involved has reportedly been suspended.
Dakota Kai: I Want To Help Elevate WWE's Women's Division, The Tag Team Titles Can Help Us Do That
Dakota Kai wants to help elevate WWE's women's division, and she sees her reign alongside IYO SKY as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions as a chance to do so. Kai and IYO SKY won the titles by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the September 12 episode of WWE Raw. In doing so, Kai captured her first championship on WWE's main roster.
Fight Pit & War Games | WWE Raw 9/19/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 19. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
Wardlow Details Surreal Experience Watching Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
Wardlow calls Jeff Hardy's AEW debut a "mind-blowing moment" because he was a big fan of "The Charismatic Enigma" when he was growing up. Hardy debuted on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he reunited with his brother, Matt. Wardlow's segment came after this emotional arrival, so he watched it unfold before he went out to perform.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17): Seth Rollins Headlines
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 17 from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Bakersfield, CA (9/17) - Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage Control...
Bayley Doesn't Mind Crowds Singing During Her Matches, But They Should Wait For Her To Approve It
Hey, Cardiff, Bayley doesn't mind the singing, but it's very distracting. Bayley had her first pay-per-view match in over a year at WWE Clash at the Castle and even though she's currently a heel, the crowd in Cardiff, Wales couldn't help but serenade the leader of Damage CTRL. Singing their own take on Bruce Channel's "Hey Baby," those in Wales excitedly let Bayley know they wanted her to be their girl.
Bianca Belair: What Triple H Expects Of Me Now Is What He Expected Of Me In NXT, To Be 'The EST'
Bianca Belair discusses what is expected of her now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative. Bianca Belair is currently the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. She has taken the WWE by storm since she first arrived as part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. In that span of time, she has developed a close relationship with Triple H, and now, Triple H is in charge of WWE creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
NWA USA Stream And Results (9/17): Two National Title Tournament Qualifying Matches, Corgan Speaks
NWA USA Results (9/17) - NWA National Championship Tournament Qualifier: Thrillbilly Silas def. Anthony Mayweather. - Jax Dane talks to May Valentine and teases leaving the NWA. - Billy Corgan explains that he's brought Ricky Steamboat on to advise him and says fans will be seeing the Steamboat Mandate soon.
Jake Paul: I Might Have To Come To Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
Jake Paul might have to make it a family affair at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns will take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the press conference to announce the fight, Roman Reigns was flanked by his entire family (and Sami Zayn) while Logan Paul had no one on stage with him. That might change at the pay-per-view as Jake Paul, Logan’s brother has already tweeted his desire to go to Saudi Arabia on November 5 and back up his brother.
9/16 AEW Rampage Viewership Ticks Up Slightly, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/16 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World TV Title Match between Samoa Joe and Josh Woods, drew 470,000 viewers on September 16. This number is up from the 429,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Recovery With Therapy Session Vlog
Thunder Rosa provides an update on her recovery. On August 24, AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa announced during AEW Dynamite that she would be out of action with an injury. She later clarified that she was dealing with a back injury. In her latest vlog, Rosa provided an update on...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18): Drew McIntyre Teams With New Day
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18 from Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, CA (9/18) - Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler d Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. - WWE Intercontinental Championship:...
Ricochet Discusses The NXT 2.0 Changes, Says The Product Will Get Better
Ricochet sees the most recent NXT change as a positive. The NXT brand has been in a constant state of change over the past year. In September 2021, the show transitioned to a brighter and color-filled presentation, while also tacking on the '2.0' moniker to the end of its name. During this time, the show was more focused on characters and storylines rather than in-ring action.
