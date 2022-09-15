Read full article on original website
North Platte man accused of breaking into home, assaulting resident
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Police said a North Platte man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home and assaulted the resident. Police said at around 6:04 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Bailey Ave. It was reported that Zathan Pelland, 24, was...
KSNB Local4
New rash of meat trailer thefts hits Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after trailers carrying hundred of thousands of dollars worth of meat were stolen over the weekend. According to Capt. Jim Duering the incidents all happening at the Cold Storage Facility near McCain Foods, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.
Kearney Hub
One-story Lexington apartment complex likely a total loss after Monday fire
LEXINGTON — The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in a room at a former Lexington motel. At 10:43 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the LR Ranch Motel at 605 East Pacific St., which was once a motel, for a fire in an apartment room. Lexington Police Department officers Luke Pinkelman and Kareem McDougall were the first on scene and kicked in the doors to apartments adjoining Room 30 to check for occupants, but they found the apartments empty.
KSNB Local4
Akron police: 25-year-old man charged for allegedly killing woman in her own driveway
Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, heading to the Bosselman Travel Center in Grand Island. Kearney played host to the second of three Walk End Alzheimer’s. Walkers came out bright and early on Saturday to for a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Loomis teen stands...
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
KSNB Local4
Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil. On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312. The sheriff’s office said...
NebraskaTV
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
News Channel Nebraska
Two dead, four others injured in crash near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Authorities are releasing more details about a crash that killed two people near Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to US Highway 30 about a half-mile east of Gunbarrel Road at 6:50 Sunday night. A news release says 18-year-old Brady Buechter of Belgrade and 39-year-old Dustin Geier of Columbus died at the scene. Four other people were transported to a Grand Island hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant
KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
Kearney Hub
Friends, family must heed suicide warning signs; Kearney has resources
KEARNEY — Tell somebody. That’s what Carol Larson, an independent mental health practitioner and certified professional counselor, urges people to do if they feel the urge to take their own lives. Larson applauds the new 988 suicide and mental health crisis hotline. “In suicidal moments, you can pick...
Kearney Hub
Weekend Hub Territory volleyball highlights
- Kearney Catholic went 4-2 Friday and Saturday, finishing fourth in the Gothenburg Invitational and suffering its first losses of the season. The Stars fell to Minden on Friday and St. Paul on Saturday while posting wins over Aurora, York, Gothenburg and Ogallala. Londyn Carnes led the Stars throughout the tournament with 42 kills in five matches.
Kearney Hub
'Just talk': Kearney suicide survivor offers hope, a listening ear
KEARNEY — Amanda Pearson knows firsthand about suicide. After her husband took his own life in 2007, she attempted to take hers. Not once, but six times. She was always interrupted by a phone call. At last, she realized that God was stepping in. “I believe in a higher...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Walk to End Alzheimer's raises half of goal
KEARNEY — Quinten Shaffer, Madison Mishou and Allyson Mercer were up early Saturday for a good cause. The trio, Kearney High School graduates who attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney, were staffing an information table at Yanney Park for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Shaffer’s aunt has dementia. Mishou has a relative who died from the incurable disease.
Kearney Hub
Registration under way for Kearney 4-on-4 basketball league
KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for its Fall 4-on-4 Basketball League. The league starts Oct. 13 and will run through mid-December. Games will be played Thursdays between 8:45 and 10 p.m. at Horizon Middle School. Teams are guaranteed a minimum of seven games....
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County Republican Women meet Tuesday
KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Women will meet at the Kearney Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Special guest speakers will be Paul Kenney, District 6 Board of Regents, and Julie Henke, candidate for District 6 Board of Regents. Kenney narrowly edged Henke in the May primary by a vote of 22,399 to 21,184.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School wins best of show again at UNK Band Day
KEARNEY — Kearney High School earned the top honor during the 63rd annual UNK Band Day Parade and competition. The Bearcats won the sweepstakes trophy awarded to the best overall band for the sixth straight year. They also took first place in the Class AA division and received the trophies for outstanding drum line and color guard.
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
Kearney Hub
Signups begin for 8th Paddle Battle pickleball tourney
KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the 8th annual Paddle Battle pickleball tournament at Sunrise Middle School in Kearney. Divisions include: A divison ( 4.0 & above), B division (3.5) and C division (3.0 & below). The men’s and women’s singles will compete in the morning Oct. 15, followed by mixed doubles in the afternoon.
