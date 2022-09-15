LEXINGTON — The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in a room at a former Lexington motel. At 10:43 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the LR Ranch Motel at 605 East Pacific St., which was once a motel, for a fire in an apartment room. Lexington Police Department officers Luke Pinkelman and Kareem McDougall were the first on scene and kicked in the doors to apartments adjoining Room 30 to check for occupants, but they found the apartments empty.

LEXINGTON, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO