ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Tournaments#Recruiting#Metropolitans
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FanSided

Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse

FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame-North Carolina over the years

Notre Dame and North Carolina are set to meet in football for the 23rd time ever this Saturday as the Irish head to Chapel Hill. It’s not at all thought of as a true rivalry in football but you may be surprised to learn that since 1899, Notre Dame has only played 15 teams more frequently than they have the Tar Heels. For Carolina, just 13 teams have shown up on the schedule more times than the Irish, nine of which are current ACC rivals and one (South Carolina) who was an ACC foe for a couple decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
VILLANOVA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Sneak peek inside Michigan football facilities

If you follow Michigan football recruiting, you’ve seen the pictures — recruits posing in front of a wall of shoes, or in front of a brick wall with a lighted Jordan brand symbol. The Wolverines were the first football team to sport the Nike imprint, starting in 2016, and the mixture of iconic brands isn’t something that the program shies away from.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

FanSided

284K+
Followers
538K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy