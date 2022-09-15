Read full article on original website
Week 4 Odds: West Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are a small road favorite this week.
Former Penn State Star Has Message for SEC Programs After Auburn Loss
The Cowboys linebacker is apparently sick of SEC leading college football conversations.
Notre Dame vs. North Carolina odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
Notre Dame is coming off its first win under new coach Marcus Freeman and North Carolina off a bye week in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. ND needed every second to hold off Cal a week ago at home while UNC has played two close games of its own, both on the road to App State and ...
Spartan Nation's Big Ten Power Rankings — Week 4
Michigan State is the only Big Ten East team with a loss following Week 3's defeat at the hands of Washington
AthlonSports.com
College Football Week 3 Quick Outs: Top Teams Dominate, Penn State(ment), Kansas Rising
College football didn't disappoint on Saturday. Although the top teams in Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan rolled to easy wins, the slate delivered with big moments thanks to Washington's win over Michigan State, LSU's comeback against Mississippi State, and Texas A&M's rebound victory versus Miami. Did you miss anything...
Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime
Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Michigan Uses Eight Quarterbacks in Blowout Win Over UConn
The Wolverines went deep into their roster during Saturday’s game against the Connecticut Huskies.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
Penn State's Next Road Test: Michigan's Maize Out
After seeing black at Purdue and orange at Auburn, the Lions will face more monochrome in October.
Brady Quinn reveals shocking College Football Playoff dark horse
FOX analyst and former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn revealed his shocking dark horse pick to make the College Football Playoff. Even with the upheaval around college football to start the season, it still feels like a formality regarding the teams that will end up as the four earning berths in the College Football Playoff. For most, that comes down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and probably Michigan.
Notre Dame-North Carolina over the years
Notre Dame and North Carolina are set to meet in football for the 23rd time ever this Saturday as the Irish head to Chapel Hill. It’s not at all thought of as a true rivalry in football but you may be surprised to learn that since 1899, Notre Dame has only played 15 teams more frequently than they have the Tar Heels. For Carolina, just 13 teams have shown up on the schedule more times than the Irish, nine of which are current ACC rivals and one (South Carolina) who was an ACC foe for a couple decades.
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
WATCH: Sneak peek inside Michigan football facilities
If you follow Michigan football recruiting, you’ve seen the pictures — recruits posing in front of a wall of shoes, or in front of a brick wall with a lighted Jordan brand symbol. The Wolverines were the first football team to sport the Nike imprint, starting in 2016, and the mixture of iconic brands isn’t something that the program shies away from.
