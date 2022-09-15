Read full article on original website
Rutgers survived its non-conference slate without suffering a loss, but not all 3-0 starts are created equal. The Scarlet Knights struggled mightily on the offensive end throughout their win over Temple on Saturday, a game that included an injury to redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. Along with veteran quarterback Noah Vedral, he is listed as a game-time decision for Rutgers’ Big Ten opener against Iowa on Saturday.
Rutgers quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral will be game-time decisions for the Scarlet Knights’ Big Ten opener against Iowa on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “It’s kind of unsettling, you have two quarterbacks that are game-time decisions,” Schiano said. “Thank goodness Evan (Simon) is healthy. ......
Rutgers has plenty of targets to aim for in its highly-anticipated matchup against Iowa on Saturday: its first 4-0 start since 2012, its second win in a Big Ten opener in nine tries, its first-ever victory over the Hawkeyes. But perhaps most importantly, the Scarlet Knights (3-0) can rid themselves...
In the case of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 24-7 win Monday over the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, they show a team which dominates on both sides of the ball and looks ready to be a serious contender in the NFC. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
PHILADELPHIA -- Quite a few Jalen Hurts No. 1 jerseys are gonna fly off the shelves, or off the Amazon trucks, over the next several days. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback made a huge statement on the national Monday night stage, passing and running his team past the overmatched Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in the Eagles’ home opener, in front of a raucous, delirious crowd.
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins says he typically glances at quarterback Jalen Hurts during warm-ups to see if he can gauge Hurts’ focus and readiness. Before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Watkins noticed something different. “He was quiet when he was throwing the...
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Jason Peters could be ready for prime time. The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle might suit up for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 when they visit the New York Giants for Monday Night Football. Per The Athletic’s Jon Machota:. Cowboys veteran OT Jason Peters will do more this...
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles appear to have found their franchise quarterback after all. Jalen Hurts — who looked unstoppable from the start — had 301 total yards in the first half in a breakout game and he finished with three total touchdowns while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Alexandra Bazela scored what proved to be the game-winner in Becton’s 2-1 victory over McNair in Jersey City. Kaitlyn Reiner got the scoring started early for Becton (4-0) as it carried a 1-0 lead into halftime. Mae Levitz got McNair (1-2) on the scoreboard in the second half but...
PHILADELPHIA – The offense, the Eagles figured, was not going to be a problem this season — not with a dual threat quarterback who is getting better with every snap and has been surrounded with top receiving talent, a competent offensive line and a running attack that can leave welts.
PHILADELPHIA -- One of the footballs Darius Slay took away from Justin Jefferson went to Sixers star James Harden, sitting at field level Monday night for the Eagles’ 24-7 demolition of the visiting Minnesota Vikings. The other, Slay said, would go to his young son, Darion. “Jeff is his...
After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
Sophomore Emma Sigrist opened up the scoring for Middletown North as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Matawan in Middletown. Freshman Payton Smith scored in the third period to close out the result for Middletown North (3-3). Senior Lilleah Trinidad D’Amico finished with five saves in goal while sophomore Adrianna Lisotto had two while sharing goalkeeping duties.
The Lindy’s College Basketball preview magazine is out and the Big East picks are in. Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall was picked sixth in the 11-team Big East Conference. Creighton, which ranks No. 4 nationally in the Lindy’s Top 10 behind North Carolina, Houston and Gonzaga, was...
Ethan Jaworski led Burlington Township with two goals in its 6-1 victory over Pennsauken in Burlington. Burlington Township (1-5) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with four more goals. Aidan DeLitta, Eddie Sonie, Logan Kahrs, and James Biago also had a goal. Roberto...
Despite 32 saves from Ryann Storms, Deptford rolled past Woodbury 4-0 in Woodbury. Deptford (5-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime before racking on two more scores in the second half. Charlie Marsteller led the way with two goals. Sophia Henry and Kennedy Davis also had a goal...
Eva DiMitrov and Olivia Sgrignioli’s second-half scores lifted Middle Township past Absegami 2-1 in Galloway. Absegami (2-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal from Chiamaka Wokocha off an assist from Megan Boddy. Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Ciara DiMauro recorded an assist for Middle...
Senior Corinne Morgan tallied twice to help lift Cedar Creek to a 3-0 win over Holy Spirit in Absecon. Sophomore Quinlan Branca added a goal for Cedar Creek (5-1) while freshman goalie Natalie Eifert finished with 15 saves. Junior keeper Millinda Marigliano also put up 15 saves for Holy Spirit...
Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
