New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Rutgers’ dreadful offense survives Temple, but will it beat elite Iowa defense? (PODCAST)

Rutgers survived its non-conference slate without suffering a loss, but not all 3-0 starts are created equal. The Scarlet Knights struggled mightily on the offensive end throughout their win over Temple on Saturday, a game that included an injury to redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. Along with veteran quarterback Noah Vedral, he is listed as a game-time decision for Rutgers’ Big Ten opener against Iowa on Saturday.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Jalen Hurts commands the stage as the Eagles blow past the Vikings, 24-7, but he isn’t satisfied

PHILADELPHIA -- Quite a few Jalen Hurts No. 1 jerseys are gonna fly off the shelves, or off the Amazon trucks, over the next several days. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback made a huge statement on the national Monday night stage, passing and running his team past the overmatched Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in the Eagles’ home opener, in front of a raucous, delirious crowd.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

As Eagles find their franchise QB, defense redeems itself in 24-7 win over Vikings

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles appear to have found their franchise quarterback after all. Jalen Hurts — who looked unstoppable from the start — had 301 total yards in the first half in a breakout game and he finished with three total touchdowns while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Becton over McNair - Girls soccer recap

Alexandra Bazela scored what proved to be the game-winner in Becton’s 2-1 victory over McNair in Jersey City. Kaitlyn Reiner got the scoring started early for Becton (4-0) as it carried a 1-0 lead into halftime. Mae Levitz got McNair (1-2) on the scoreboard in the second half but...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Former Jets head coach fired again

After Arizona State’s 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards was asked how ASU would rebound from a 1-2 start:. “We’ve got to fix it,” Edwards said after the game. “We’ve got to fix it with the players we have. That’s how we’ve got to fix it. There isn’t anyone else coming in the building. We’ve got to find a way to fix it. That’s what I told the team. Going forward, you’ve got to figure out who you are now, what you’re going to become.”
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Middletown North snaps 3-game skid with win over Matawan

Sophomore Emma Sigrist opened up the scoring for Middletown North as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Matawan in Middletown. Freshman Payton Smith scored in the third period to close out the result for Middletown North (3-3). Senior Lilleah Trinidad D’Amico finished with five saves in goal while sophomore Adrianna Lisotto had two while sharing goalkeeping duties.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford defeats Woodbury - Girls soccer recap

Despite 32 saves from Ryann Storms, Deptford rolled past Woodbury 4-0 in Woodbury. Deptford (5-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime before racking on two more scores in the second half. Charlie Marsteller led the way with two goals. Sophia Henry and Kennedy Davis also had a goal...
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Middle Township defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap

Eva DiMitrov and Olivia Sgrignioli’s second-half scores lifted Middle Township past Absegami 2-1 in Galloway. Absegami (2-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal from Chiamaka Wokocha off an assist from Megan Boddy. Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Ciara DiMauro recorded an assist for Middle...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Morgan leads Cedar Creek past Holy Spirit

Senior Corinne Morgan tallied twice to help lift Cedar Creek to a 3-0 win over Holy Spirit in Absecon. Sophomore Quinlan Branca added a goal for Cedar Creek (5-1) while freshman goalie Natalie Eifert finished with 15 saves. Junior keeper Millinda Marigliano also put up 15 saves for Holy Spirit...
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap

Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
NJ.com

