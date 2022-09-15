“Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House) Returning to characters of previous novels, Elizabeth Strout folds them into COVID-19’s twist of fate in “Lucy by the Sea.” Lucy’s world is on the verge of collapse, a pandemic wreaking havoc on a country on the brink of a civil war. The broader social context of doom and despair contrasts with the close and compassionate first-person narrator and reflects the novel’s primary interests in loss and love on a systemic and personal level.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO