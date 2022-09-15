Read full article on original website
'Love is Blind's Kyle Abrams dating after Deepti Vempati split
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Love is Blind stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have broken up. Abrams confirmed his split from Vempati in an Instagram post Monday and said he is dating someone new. Abrams and Vempati were both featured in Season 2 of Love is Blind, a Netflix dating...
Review: Coming up for air in Strout’s pandemic voyage
“Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House) Returning to characters of previous novels, Elizabeth Strout folds them into COVID-19’s twist of fate in “Lucy by the Sea.” Lucy’s world is on the verge of collapse, a pandemic wreaking havoc on a country on the brink of a civil war. The broader social context of doom and despair contrasts with the close and compassionate first-person narrator and reflects the novel’s primary interests in loss and love on a systemic and personal level.
Brad Pitt makes surprise debut as a sculptor at Finland art gallery
Actor appears alongside Australian musician Nick Cave and British sculptor Thomas Houseago to reveal his first ever public art exhibition
