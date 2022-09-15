Read full article on original website
Mrs. Cynthia
4d ago
Minneapolis like every large City continues to deal with the after effects of the George Floyd murder, political separatism,(Trump began a tremendous uprising to) & all of the negative effects of Covid. If all Political Parties would come together on these imperative issues of crime, social services, crime, homelessness & the like instead of selfishly finding ways to line their own pockets, we could obtain some semblance of normalcy!! Stop blaming the Democratic Party, stop calling “Minneapolis” Murderapolis, stop blaming our Police force & start dealing with the real problems at hand!! For you blamers & shamers are a big part of the problems!!
Reply(3)
6
Frank Rizzo
5d ago
Murderapolis war zone, brought to you by decades of liberal policies
Reply
9
fox9.com
St. Cloud drive-by shooting injures 21-year-old man
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday in a targeted drive-by shooting in St. Cloud, authorities said. The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a report of gunshots near 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South, not far from St. Cloud State University, at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. Police determined shots had been fired from a vehicle that was being driven westbound on 11th Street at 6th Avenue.
Charges filed for man who led police on chase resulting in Leneal Frazier’s death
MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man who is accused of leading former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings on a high-speed chase, ending in the death of an innocent driver, is now also charged in the July 2021 case. Cummings is still awaiting trial on manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges...
Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis
A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
Woman sentenced for 'randomly' shooting at vehicles in St. Paul, Maplewood
ST PAUL, Minn. — A woman who police say "randomly" shot at vehicles and drivers last winter in the Twin Cities was sentenced to 120 months in prison Monday. Latoya Weston, 45, was sentenced to 48 months and 60 months, respectively, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges filed last December in Maplewood and St. Paul. The judge ruled Weston would serve those sentences concurrently.
Charges: Richfield man broke into BMW dealership, went for a 'joyride'
Police in Bloomington arrested a 41-year-old Richfield man Friday after he allegedly broke into the BMW dealership and rode off in a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Adam G. Behl with one count of third-degree burglary and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with the incident.
740thefan.com
Minneapolis reports 68th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS – A 28-year-old man was fatally shot during an after-hours party in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday. The victim died at the hospital. Police say an argument at the party happened before shots rang out. There are no arrests. It was the 68th reported homicide in Minneapolis this year.
Frustration as stolen van filled with tools spotted in homeless encampment; police won't help
MINNEAPOLIS — Under the watchful eye of a surveillance camera, a thief breaks into the work van filled with tools belonging to Ross and Heather Lumley, owners of the small property management company The Stepping Stone Group. "He's got a bright yellow construction vest on so no one's asking...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Homeowner Awoken to Robbery, Assault
Brooklyn Park police say they are looking for three men who broke into a home and assaulted a man. One of the men had a gun, police said. Police say the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of College Park Drive, not far from North Hennepin Community College.
ccxmedia.org
Police: Gunfire Strikes Room Where Children Were Sleeping
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of gunshots that struck at least two homes on Sunday. In one of the cases, a bullet pierced a wall of a room where children were sleeping, police said. “The homeowner heard a loud pop and wasn’t sure what it was, sounded strange,...
fox9.com
Motorcyclist killed on I-35W in Minneapolis after colliding with truck
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-35 West just south of Downtown Minneapolis early Tuesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. MPS says a 60-year-old man on a Harley Davidson Softail was driving northbound on I-35W near 28th Street when he collided...
10-year-old falls out third-story window in Minneapolis
A 10-year-old child survived a fall out of a third-story window early Monday morning in Minneapolis. The child was taken to a hospital after the fall, but was determined to be "ok," according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. The 911 call came in at 1:08 a.m., with fire crews went...
28-year-old man dies in Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning at Hennepin Healthcare after Minneapolis police say he was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds by officers responding to a reported shooting. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 5:20 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a reported shooting at 1618...
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
Southern Minnesota News
Investigators release more details about Friday’s shooting
Echo Tower Apartments, where a shooting was reported on Sept 16, 2022. Investigators have released more details about a shooting on Friday that led to a neighborhood shelter-in-place warning. The alleged shooter, Bashir Mohamed, 30, was arrested Saturday evening in the Hilltop area during a traffic stop. He’s been booked...
Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash
A North Branch woman died in a crash and two others were injured Monday morning. The 51-year-old woman has yet to be identified as of Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 8:22 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel St. in White Bear Lake Township.
fox9.com
Toddler killed in Arden Hills crash between school bus, pick-up truck
(FOX 9) - A 23-month-old was killed in a crash involving a pick-up truck and a school bus in Arden Hills Monday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. when a school bus, which was not carrying passengers, collided with the side of a pick-up truck at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 96 West.
willmarradio.com
Violent weekend in The Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
64th reported homicide in Minneapolis happens early Sunday morning
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in an after-hours party near Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis, the city’s 68th reported homicide of the year
Girl, 8, run over by driver as she tied her shoe outside strip mall
An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by a driver outside a strip mall in Brooklyn Park. The collision was reported at 1:45 p.m., with emergency responders being sent to the Starlite Center at 8089 Brooklyn Boulevard, with the 911 caller reporting the girl was trapped under a vehicle.
"It hurts my heart": 3 shootings leave 7 injured Saturday in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say it was just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday that they were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue.In the parking lot next to bar Gay 90s, police say they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Just minutes later, a few blocks down on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue, another shooting was reported. Police say two men were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a woman was also injured. A man and woman from the same incident later showed up at a nearby hospital with injuries.The latest shooting happened Saturday afternoon. One person was injured...
