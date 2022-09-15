SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Western Christian volleyball's Stella Winterfeld manipulates the ball better

DIGHTON— If you keep making shots, you're bound to get one in eventually. That was the case for Apponequet Monday afternoon as the Laker dominated possession and shots against league rivals Dighton-Rehoboth, but found themselves even with the hosts until the 54th minute when Jaida Beaulieu broke the stalemate with a hard top corner shot before Morgan Pendergrace put a shot to the left of Falcons goalkeeper Haleigh Kelley in the 74th minute to secure the 2-0...

DIGHTON, MA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO