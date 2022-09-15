Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Ranking The 2022 Women’s NCAA Recruiting Classes: #1-4
Claire Curzan is one of the top NCAA prospects of all-time, and she leads a recruiting class that includes four of our top ten recruits nationally. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We continue our 2022 recruiting series with a team-by-team look at the best recruiting classes entering the NCAA...
swimswam.com
Worlds Silver Medalist Tomoe Hvas Retires at Only 22 Years Old
Norwegian swimmer Tomoe Hvas has ended his career in his prime, 9 months after winning a World Championships silver medal in the 100 IM. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Norwegian Olympian Tomoe Hvas has announced his retirement from competitive swimming at just 22-years old. The news,...
Peloton Marks Entry Into 'Rowing' Category - What's The New Workout?
Peloton Interactive Inc PTON has unveiled Peloton Row, marking its entry into rowing. Rowing is known for being an efficient, low-impact exercise, working 86% of muscles in as little as 15 minutes. The key features include Form Assist, Form Rating, and Insights, Personal Pace Targets, Electronically-controlled Resistance, and Vertical Stowability.
10 best rowing machines for building muscle and boosting fitness
Getting on an indoor rower (or ergo, as they’re also known) is one of the best ways to get all the benefits that the discipline can bring, without swerving the early morning starts on a freezing cold river. Quite simply, a rowing machine is one of the best workouts you can do at home, as it ticks both boxes of strength and cardio endurance training in one go.The Concept 2 rower (£990, Amazon.co.uk) used to be several lengths ahead of the competition. However, plenty of machines are now closing the gap, offering more connected workouts with online libraries of motivational...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Benefits of the Ski Erg, One of the Most Underrated Cardio Machines
The ski erg is a machine that offers a number of cardio and muscle-building benefits. Here, you'll learn what the ski machine is and how to use it properly.
Comments / 0