Celine’s New Fragrance Was Inspired by Hedi Slimane’s Fondness for Savile Row Suiting

Three years ago, Celine teased 11 gender-fluid fragrances crafted by creative director Hedi Slimane. Nine of the scents launched that November as part of the house’s first fragrance line “Haute Perfumerie,” followed by another at the start of 2022. Now the final scent has arrived with a distinctive profile inspired by one very famous London street.

Dubbed “Bois Dormant,” which means “sleeping log” in French, the woody fragrance draws upon the designer’s penchant for Savile Row . At 19 years old, Slimane scoured the back streets in search of a second-hand suit made by Mayfair’s masterful tailors. The sartorial hunt reportedly inspired him to become a couturier, and, today, Celine tailoring features the same English flannel detailing as Savile Row suiting. The new olfactory offering was thus designed to evoke all the luxury and comfort of a double-breasted blazer.

The heady daytime scent has smooth base notes of cedar and vetiver. Orris root is used as a middle note and adds a powdery, floral dimension to the blend. The top notes of bergamot and juniper berries, meanwhile, help to brighten everything up. According to Celine, you can expect “the lightness of cologne” with a strong sillage for daylong wear.

Celine Bois Dormant bottle (left) and its minimalistic packaging (right)

Like a vinyl record, Bois Dormant is a melodic mix of citrus and florals with a smooth, velvety base. It may take you back to your favorite London tailors where smells of rich wood, leather and fabric waft through the air.

Natch, it looks good, too. The contemporary glass bottle, which goes up to 200 ml in size, sports sharp-edge fluting on two sides and is topped with a black lacquered cap. (This signature bottle is used all of Celine’s Haute Perfumerie scents.) The label’s emblem, designed in 1971 by founder Celine Vipiana, ties it all together for a clean, elegant aesthetic akin to a Savile Row suit.

You can buy Celine’s Bois Dormant perfume online and in stores from September 23.