Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 16 to 22

Go to the BSO’s first concert of the season, celebrate all things Batman, watch a children’s show come to life, learn how to meld art and activism or see themed short plays.

Saturday: BSO 40th anniversary season-opening concert

Get your tickets to see the 40th anniversary of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s season-opening concert at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. Conductor Jack Everly and Grammy-nominated vocalist Ledisi will perform. Ticket prices start at $85. my.bsomusic.org

Saturday 8 p.m.

Saturday: Batman Day

Fans of the Caped Crusader celebrate Batman Day at Third Eye Comics, 209 Chinquapin Round Road, Suite 200, Annapolis. Get a free comic book, while supplies last, and enjoy sales of 15% off all Batman-related merchandise. Come dressed as the World’s Greatest Detective for a chance to win a prize package of comics and toys. The celebration will be held at all Third Eye Comics locations including College Park, Lexington Park and Waldorf. thirdeyecomics.com

Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: CoComelon Live!

Children will want to see the YouTube sensation in “CoCoMelon Live! JJ’s Journey” at The Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. JJ and his family are putting on a show and need a little help. Ticket prices range from $25 to $77. lyricbaltimore.com

Friday 6 p.m.

Saturday: Art Activism Workshop

Learn how to make your own activist art at “Object Dive—Material Activism: Art Making Virtual Workshop at the Maryland Center For History And Culture.” Local artist Deyane Moses will lead the workshop. Photographs from “Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland’s Civil Rights Activists” will serve as a topic of discussion. The virtual event is free. mdhistory.org

Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ongoing: Variations on Change

See 10-minute plays centered around the idea of change at Rapid Lemon Production’s “Variations on Change.” Ticket prices range from $16 to $24. Head to Motor House, 120 West North Avenue, for performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. motorhousebaltimore.com

Sept. 16 to Oct. 2

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.