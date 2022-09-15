ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

My Jean-Luc Godard movie marathon: How I watched his collected works, in chronological order

By John Penner
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

I am one of the Godard-obsessed.

There are many of us around, whose deep interest in the films of Jean-Luc Godard inspired such a love. Perhaps nothing illustrates my condition so much as when I once watched all of Godard’s movies, except for an elusive few, in chronological order, over a few months.

At the time of my project some 20 years ago, Godard had made about a hundred works (131 at the time of his death Tuesday, by IMDB’s tally), counting features, shorts, TV programs and ads, and other oddities. Video copies of most were rare or rarer, so finding them entailed a devoted campaign of internet searching.

The reward of those labors was an exquisite immersion in Godard’s oeuvre. It was a fascinating study of a filmmaking revolutionary whose relentless — even ruthless — drive for invention I found to be endlessly absorbing. If Akira Kurosawa was cinema’s Shakespeare, as Steven Spielberg has put it, then Godard was its Samuel Beckett.

My first encounter with Godard, the one that started it all, was “Breathless,” of course, at an L.A. theater in the mid-’80s.

I became disoriented early on, at the famous jump-cut scene at the end of the opening sequence, when Jean-Paul Belmondo’s character, Michel, shoots the cop. Michel, busy under the hood of the car he’d stolen, is confronted by a motorcycle cop on a country roadside. Michel reaches into the car for a gun. “Freeze!” says the cop. A closeup on a hand (whose?) squeezing the trigger of a pistol. Sound of a gunshot. A body falls. Wide-angle shot of Michel running across a field.

Cue jazzy music and cut to Michel in the back of a car arriving in Paris, where before long he greets Jean Seberg (Patricia) on the street selling copies of the New York Herald Tribune.

What just happened? I was still trying to figure that out as the narrative rushed ahead, and I never quite caught up. By the end I was lost. And astonished.

I stayed in my seat and watched it again.

Nothing in my movie-watching life (I was 20 or so) had prepared me for it. I had no idea movies could tell a story that way. After my second viewing that day, the narrative came into focus. And everything else — the jazzy soundtrack, the handheld shots in black and white, the movement, the shuffled montage and, of course, the ultracool Belmondo and adorable Seberg — drew me into a strange and wonderful new world. If what I’d been watching before were movies, what exactly was this?

The experience seeded what became my abiding interest in world cinema, Godard especially, and decades later my peculiar idea to watch in succession every movie he’d made.

My interest in doing so originated when Godard had embarked on a monumental TV miniseries called “Histoire(s) du Cinema.” He made it in eight parts, from 1989 to 1999. Upon completion, the series was collected into a movie of the same name, regarded by many to be his magnum opus. Drawing upon Godard’s many years of watching and making movies, it is a kaleidoscopic mosaic of sound and image, sprawling in its vision, invention, historical inquiry and length — 266 minutes in total. "Histoire(s)" is among my favorite movies, by Godard or anyone else.

But as the parts were being shown in France, they were screened rarely in the U.S., and English-subtitled video copies were rumored to exist, but I couldn’t find any. I had not seen any parts of “Histoire(s),” so I made a mission of finding them. In doing so, I became interested in finding other Godard rarities. From there sprouted my notion to watch all of Godard’s works, from his mid-1950s shorts through “Histoire(s).”

Some of Godard’s better-known works were finding their way onto DVD, but many more were strictly on VHS, often long out of production. And the rest were seemingly not available whatsoever.

I don’t remember how I discovered Robert the movie bootlegger — EBay or something — but he claimed to have quality VHS copies of many Godard titles for sale that I absolutely couldn’t find anywhere, including all eight parts of “Histoire(s).” Of course, I bought all eight. Image and sound were remarkably clean.

Robert, who lived in Colorado, vaguely described by email some sort of high-end duping machine he owned, but he otherwise never divulged his method of pirating Godard (and other) movies, nor how he acquired these seemingly nonexistent movies in the first place. The quality was not always good, but he always disclosed when I should expect a tape would be substandard.

Robert chased down my requests for titles he didn’t have on hand. I had to save up to buy his not inexpensive tapes, and then there was the ethical concern of bootlegs — though Godard himself liberally borrowed movie clips and shared his with others, which helped me rationalize. I bought dozens of his Godard movies over a few years: 32 Maxell VHS cassettes in all, each with a typewritten label noting one or more coveted titles.

Some of the finds were modest triumphs, out-of-print VHS titles that had eluded me despite years of hunting: “Numero Deux” and “Comment ça Va” of the mid-1970s, for example, Godard's initial video experimentations that prefigured his visually stunning film-video hybrid movies of the 2000s and 2010s.

Some bigger finds included the documentaries “1 A.M.” and “1 P.M.,” resulting from Godard’s collaboration with D.A. Pennebaker; and a marvelous TV series featuring schoolchildren that Godard made with Anne-Marie Mieville, his longtime partner and collaborator, titled “France Tour Detour Deux Enfants.”

Bigger still were the Dziga Vertov Group films, the Marxist-themed projects Godard made with director Jean-Pierre Gorin and their filmmaking collective in the late ’60s and early ’70s. How the heck did Robert have the Vertov Group films? He had all four of the main ones: “Pravda,” “Wind From the East,” “Struggle in Italy” and “Vladimir and Rosa.” Not to mention others from the period often ascribed to the Vertov Group, including “See You at Mao” (a.k.a. “British Sounds”).

Among my favorites of Robert’s collection were his series of Godard “minis,” which he arranged in six volumes, each cassette featuring several rare (at the time) short films. These included the 1950s gems “Charlotte and Veronique, or All the Boys Are Called Patrick” and “Charlotte and Her Jules,” two pre-“Breathless” shorts, the latter featuring Belmondo; and “A Story of Water” from 1958, co-directed with Francois Truffaut. Some later rarities included “Meetin’ WA,” which paired Godard in conversation with Woody Allen; a documentary on the making of Godard’s “Every Man for Himself”; a Godard-directed TV ad for Girbaud jeans; and his mid-‘90s TV documentary “20x50 Years of French Cinema.” None of these I’d seen before my Robert connection.

But Robert didn’t have everything. Crucial holes in my collection remained, including Godard’s two earliest films. It would be years yet before I would see “Operation Beton,” his debut documentary of 1955, and “Une Femme Coquette,” his 1956 short adapted from the Maupassant story “The Sign.” For several other Godard titles I would likewise have to wait for future DVD or Blu-ray releases or the film-streaming abundance we enjoy today.

So when I finally screened my Godard retrospective, watching one or several at a sitting, it ran from “Charlotte and Veronique” (1957) through the complete “Histoire(s) du Cinema” (1999), plus one or two new ones Godard had made while I was hunting tapes from Robert. I had DVD copies of a fair number of the films, but most were on VHS, some of shady quality. I didn’t tally how many I watched in all, but I’d estimate my Godard festival comprised about 70 films.

My methodical Godard exploration yielded an intimate understanding of the enormousness and trajectory of his body of work. I became aware not so much of the great films versus the lesser ones, nor of the sheer number necessarily, but of each as a segment in a larger whole, the vast, multi-decade movie that is “Jean-Luc Godard” — the mosaic construction of “Histoire(s)” exploded across the span of his filmmaking life.

So bold was Godard's artistry that his movies still feel modern today, as if he were perpetually striving to dream up a new cinema, if not a new, more humane and habitable world. His films ranged from artistic masterworks to wandering experiments, with plenty of well-crafted, stylish, delightful ones in between. Most were richly endowed as both art and entertainment, and even among his misses, Godard was always well worth watching.

His work was as literary as any in movie history, but for all the book references and the recurring Godard essay coursing through much of it, ultimately his was a visual art. As the titles of his final two features — “Goodbye to Language” and “The Image Book” — suggest, for Godard the image was the thing.

With the Godard oeuvre now closed, pending posthumous releases, opportunities to view his films in the theater are few these days. But with many Blu-ray releases and YouTube and other streaming platforms, Godard’s collected works are more available to us in better quality than ever.

As I bid him farewell and reflect on my cinematic love, maybe it’s time to start over and watch them all again.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Film Director Jean-Luc Godard & ‘The A-Team’ Actor Jack Ging Die

Pioneering French movie director Jean-Luc Godard and prolific television and film actor Jack Ging have died. Godard passed away at age 91. The French newspaper Liberation first reported the news of his death. Born on December 3, 1930, in Paris, France, Godard became a leading figure of the French New Wave movement, directing classic films such as Breathless (À bout de souffle), Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, Bande à part, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville, and First Name: Carmen. His radical and politically motivated work is regarded as some of the most influential cinema in history.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Celebrate Godard’s Best Films on Criterion

Jean Luc-Godard, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was widely known as the King of the French New Wave. Since coming onto the scene in the 1960s, his seminal films such as “Breathless,” “Masculin, Feminin” and “Pierrot Le Fou,” introduced avante-garde techniques that have been since been replicated by innumerable filmmakers in the following decades. In addition to a scathing intellectualism and stubborn stance against “the establishment” (ironically, including Hollywood itself), the Franco-Swiss director was best known for changing the rules of cinema — his use of long-takes, jump-cuts and actor asides are just a few of the innovative...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Godard
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Jean Seberg
Person
Steven Spielberg
wegotthiscovered.com

There can only be one: film fanatics debate the best performance in movie history

There have been plenty of amazing movies made over the many decades since the invention of the moving picture. However, truly great films, films that capture something profound, are not common occurrences. What makes a film exceptional comes down to many things, great direction, superb cinematography, emotionally charged music, and, of course, an astounding performance.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Luc#Collected Works#Making Movies
TheConversationAU

Jean-Luc Godard has died. He redefined what film is, and leaves a staggering legacy

So, adieu Jean-Luc Godard. The titan of French cinema has died, aged 91, leaving behind a staggering legacy. Godard’s free-wheeling, uncompromising film style kickstarted the French New Wave and its glorious, devil-may-care approach to storytelling. Godard influenced generations of filmmakers, from Jim Jarmusch and Steven Soderbergh to Wong Kar-wai and Kelly Reichardt. And he had a wonderful knack of summing up the essence of his cinema in short, sharp phrases: A story should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order. Or: All you need to make a movie is a girl and...
MOVIES
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Takeaways: Steven Spielberg’s Big Moment, Netflix’s Comeback and a Moribund Market

The Toronto Film Festival returned in spectacular fashion after two years of virtual premieres or limited capacity screenings. The parties were packed (which may lead to COVID outbreaks down the road, but… that’s showbiz?), the red carpets were glittering and the atmosphere was electric, bordering on euphoric, as director Rian Johnson’s acclaimed sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Harry Styles-led romantic drama “My Policeman” debuted to blockbuster-starved audiences in Canada. Hollywood seemed eager to make up for lost time. So, as the curtain comes down on TIFF, here’s a look back...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

10 Best Movies at Toronto Film Festival 2022

Should you have wondered whether the Toronto International Film Festival was indeed “back” in full force — in its 47th edition, and its second since Virtual TIFF Year Zero — you simply had to look outside. Folks milled in front the Bell Lightbox when they weren’t packed into screenings, chatting away in small groups, comparing notes and looking for recommendations and comparing lookie-loo celebrity stories. Lines once again snaked around the Scotiabank multiplex. On King Street, home to the neighboring Princess of Wales and the Royal Alexandra theaters — the latter only having been employed as a festival venue...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography – Could Claudio Miranda’s Camera Work Clinch the Best Picture Nom for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Cinematography CATEGORY COMMENTARY: We’ll see if the...
MOVIES
Variety

RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Black Panther 2 might not get released in France

Black Panther 2 is set to be the finale of Phase 4, but according to Le Film Francais (via Booska-P), the Marvel movie may miss out on a theatrical release in France due to the country’s complex laws around theatrical releases and streamers. This is because, following France’s updated...
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
429K+
Followers
70K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy