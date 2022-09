Dallas police have some security photos of three men they've been looking for since some people were robbed last week.

Reports say the three male suspects pulled a robbery at a hair salon on Lombardy Lane last Friday. Police are not saying how much they got away with.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram