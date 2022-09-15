Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were on track to open lower Monday morning, adding to the misery lingering from last week's losses. Investors are looking ahead to finding out this week whether the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or more. Data from last week showed that inflation remained hot in August, which is likely to stiffen the Fed's resolve in aggressively attacking price increases with more rate hikes. The Fed meeting kicks off Tuesday, and its rate announcement is slated for Wednesday.

