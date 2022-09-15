Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Should you buy a car in 2022? Here's what consumers need to know to beat high vehicle prices
Buying a car continues to be a challenge amid record-high inflation, support shortages and increasing interest rates. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new and used car prices have risen dramatically, leaving buyers with limited choices for finding affordable vehicles. That said, there are still some signs of hope...
CNBC
Options Action: Schlumberger's next move
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at one options trader's big bet on Schlumberger's next move. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
'Nasty Fed': Fmr. PIMCO chief economist Paul McCulley warns stocks will face major consequences
Former PIMCO chief economist Paul McCulley on the Fed's potential impact on markets following this week's meeting. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
CNBC
Should I buy stocks now or wait? Two experts weigh in on the current market
While stock market investors have been seeing red for a large part of 2022, Tuesday was an exceptionally bad day. The Consumer Price Index report published early Tuesday morning showed inflation is still on the rise despite the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates. According to Investor's Business Daily,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were on track to open lower Monday morning, adding to the misery lingering from last week's losses. Investors are looking ahead to finding out this week whether the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or more. Data from last week showed that inflation remained hot in August, which is likely to stiffen the Fed's resolve in aggressively attacking price increases with more rate hikes. The Fed meeting kicks off Tuesday, and its rate announcement is slated for Wednesday.
CNBC
We could be lining up for a 'face-ripper' rally here, says Ritholtz's Josh Brown
Are stocks setting up for a big rally coming out of this Fed meeting? Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss where he sees the market headed from here and the signs that could signal a post-Fed rally.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.
CNBC
Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern
There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
The Chartmaster sees bitcoin falling to $15,000
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says bitcoin $15,000 is in the cards. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
Collector Car Market Remains Strong Despite Economic Turmoil
There’s been a growing debate in the collector car world which isn’t too dissimilar to debate in real estate and other markets about when or if rapid price inflation will reverse the course. If you’ve been tracking prices on certain desirable vehicles over the past several years, you might be excited at realizing the ride you’ve held onto is now worth a huge wad of cash or feel dismayed that your dream ride is further away from your grasp than ever.
CNBC
A Goldman banker quit his job to build a startup — and scored an Alibaba deal. He shares 4 top tips
After spending six years working for Goldman Sachs as an investment banker, Bjarke Mikkelsen faced a dilemma. "I had a very comfortable life, but I wasn't really feeling like I had a purpose," he told CNBC Make It. "In banking, you're always in the end, an advisor. I knew I...
CNBC
Dividend stocks have been just as volatile as the rest of the market, says Sarat Sethi
Virtus Investment Partners' said today on the 'Halftime Report' that he's looking at dividend stocks. Sarat Sechi, Douglas C. Lane managing partner, joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to weigh in.
CNBC
Cramer's 3 reasons why profitable tech stocks are getting hit in the market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered three reasons why tech firms, including companies with strong balance sheets, are seeing pain in the stock market. The "Mad Money" host, who is filming the show from San Francisco this week, reiterated his warning against unprofitable companies from earlier this year but acknowledged that even firms with strong financials have been feeling the heat.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full post-market discussion with Adam Parker, Katerina Simonetti & Brenda Vingiello
Trivariate Research's Adam Parker joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to discuss today's market activity and where he sees stocks heading from here. With Katerina Simonetti of Morgan Stanley and Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors.
CNBC
Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed
Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday as investors dumped risk assets amid expectations of higher interest rates. The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as about 5% to hit an intraday low of $18,276, its lowest level since June 19, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down 1.2% at $19,465.00. Bitcoin is down 3.77% this month and on pace for the second straight negative month after plunging 15% in August.
CNBC
CCTV Script 19/09/22
– This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on Sept. 19, 2022. Although last week's railroad workers' strike did not happen, the number of strikes and the number of participants that took place within the U.S. in the first half of the year have shown a significant increase.
CNBC
Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar
Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
CNBC
Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
CNBC
Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup
TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
Comments / 1