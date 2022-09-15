ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Options Action: Schlumberger's next move

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at one options trader's big bet on Schlumberger's next move. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
MARKETS
CNBC

Should I buy stocks now or wait? Two experts weigh in on the current market

While stock market investors have been seeing red for a large part of 2022, Tuesday was an exceptionally bad day. The Consumer Price Index report published early Tuesday morning showed inflation is still on the rise despite the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates. According to Investor's Business Daily,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Consumer Price Index#Supermarkets#Business Industry#Bankrate Com#Coca Cola
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were on track to open lower Monday morning, adding to the misery lingering from last week's losses. Investors are looking ahead to finding out this week whether the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee will raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or more. Data from last week showed that inflation remained hot in August, which is likely to stiffen the Fed's resolve in aggressively attacking price increases with more rate hikes. The Fed meeting kicks off Tuesday, and its rate announcement is slated for Wednesday.
STOCKS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield jumps to 3.51%, the highest level since 2011

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's next moves in the face of persistently high inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield gained 6 basis points to 3.518%, hitting its highest level since April 2011, and was last up 4 basis points to 3.49%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond rose 9 basis points to trade at 3.949%, trading around levels not seen since 2007.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern

There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Motorious

Collector Car Market Remains Strong Despite Economic Turmoil

There’s been a growing debate in the collector car world which isn’t too dissimilar to debate in real estate and other markets about when or if rapid price inflation will reverse the course. If you’ve been tracking prices on certain desirable vehicles over the past several years, you might be excited at realizing the ride you’ve held onto is now worth a huge wad of cash or feel dismayed that your dream ride is further away from your grasp than ever.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer's 3 reasons why profitable tech stocks are getting hit in the market

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered three reasons why tech firms, including companies with strong balance sheets, are seeing pain in the stock market. The "Mad Money" host, who is filming the show from San Francisco this week, reiterated his warning against unprofitable companies from earlier this year but acknowledged that even firms with strong financials have been feeling the heat.
STOCKS
CNBC

Bitcoin briefly drops to its lowest level in 3 months as risk assets continue to get crushed

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday as investors dumped risk assets amid expectations of higher interest rates. The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as about 5% to hit an intraday low of $18,276, its lowest level since June 19, according to Coin Metrics. It was last down 1.2% at $19,465.00. Bitcoin is down 3.77% this month and on pace for the second straight negative month after plunging 15% in August.
STOCKS
CNBC

CCTV Script 19/09/22

– This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on Sept. 19, 2022. Although last week's railroad workers' strike did not happen, the number of strikes and the number of participants that took place within the U.S. in the first half of the year have shown a significant increase.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar

Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Gold languishes near 29-month low in run-up to Fed meeting

Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices weakened on Monday, back toward a 29-month low...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup

TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy