VIDEO: 'Ghost Face' with assault rifle among 3 wanted for holdup at Queens store

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A robber wearing a “Ghost Face” mask and armed with an assault rifle was among three men who robbed a Queens smoke shop on Wednesday, wild video released Thursday shows.

The three men rushed into the store on 109th Avenue, near 135th Street, in South Ozone Park just before 6 p.m.

At least eight people in the business put their hands in the air, with one kneeling on the ground beside the register, as the robbers pointed guns and raided the register, video shows.

Video shows the trio storming the store on 109th Avenue in South Ozone Park on Wednesday evening. Photo credit NYPD
More than a half-dozen people were in the store at the time of the robbery. Photo credit NYPD

The thieves were armed with two handguns and what appeared to be an assault rifle, according to the NYPD. One of them was wearing the “Ghost Face” mask from the “Scream” horror slasher franchise.

The men stole two cellphones from employees, along with $3,000 in cash from the register, police said.

The trio was last seen fleeing in a black Mazda 3 sedan. They’re believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The thieves were armed with two handguns and what appeared to be an assault rifle. Photo credit NYPD
Police are searching for a man in a "Ghost Face" mask, as well as two other men. Photo credit NYPD
The robbers were last seen fleeing in a Mazda 3 sedan. Photo credit NYPD

BlessedAndFavored
5d ago

I admire the business-minded spirit, but for the life of me I don't understand why anyone would want to own a smoke shop these days. It's way too dangerous.

Harlem
4d ago

Thank the conservatives for their lack of responsibility when it comes to guns they wanna always talk about crime and who is responsible but we have more gun crime now than we did in years that’s not democrats fault that rests solely on republicans they don’t want any gun control but wanna constantly point a finger at inner cities and say see the crime is right there. To me they are completely responsible

