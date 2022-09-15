VIDEO: 'Ghost Face' with assault rifle among 3 wanted for holdup at Queens store

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A robber wearing a “Ghost Face” mask and armed with an assault rifle was among three men who robbed a Queens smoke shop on Wednesday, wild video released Thursday shows.

The three men rushed into the store on 109th Avenue, near 135th Street, in South Ozone Park just before 6 p.m.

At least eight people in the business put their hands in the air, with one kneeling on the ground beside the register, as the robbers pointed guns and raided the register, video shows.

Video shows the trio storming the store on 109th Avenue in South Ozone Park on Wednesday evening. Photo credit NYPD

More than a half-dozen people were in the store at the time of the robbery. Photo credit NYPD

The thieves were armed with two handguns and what appeared to be an assault rifle, according to the NYPD. One of them was wearing the “Ghost Face” mask from the “Scream” horror slasher franchise.

The men stole two cellphones from employees, along with $3,000 in cash from the register, police said.

The trio was last seen fleeing in a black Mazda 3 sedan. They’re believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The thieves were armed with two handguns and what appeared to be an assault rifle. Photo credit NYPD

Police are searching for a man in a "Ghost Face" mask, as well as two other men. Photo credit NYPD