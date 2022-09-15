ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 5

* Gblueslover
4d ago

It ENDED a pursuit. The CITY will likely FIRE this cop for being too aggressive, AND BE HAPPY with the spiraling out of control CRIME RATE of Detroit, WHICH THEY "PREFER".

Reply
3
james bagos
5d ago

People complain when the cops do nothing to stop these idiots, and then when they do they complain about that. I suggest the police just stay home and wait for their paycheck in the mail because if the people of Detroit want police protection but don’t want the police to do their job then that’s the best solution.

Reply
2
Dottie
5d ago

I agree if you don't want to have an interaction with the police,don't do things that are against the law and endanger innocent and law-abiding citizens of Detroit.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Police: Drunken man slams innocent driver into pump at Eastpointe gas station

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver caused a crash that destroyed an innocent driver's car after he ran a red light Wednesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, Dalton Ray Leforce, 28, of Sterling Heights, was driving north on Gratiot when he ran a red light at 10 Mile and hit a Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old girl. The impact pushed the driver of the Fusion to swerve and hit a gas pump at a station on the corner.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit carjacking suspects caught after crashing on I-375

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking suspects are in custody after crashing on I-375 in Detroit on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police were helping Detroit police surveil a pickup truck after a recent carjacking when the driver fled authorities on Jefferson. The driver drove east into Downtown Detroit and started driving erratically. Police said they terminated the pursuit when they lost track of the truck.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Birmingham, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Impaired driver arrested after speeding wrong way down Lodge Freeway

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 62-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after traveling the wrong way down M-10 through Detroit. The arrest happened after Michigan State Police received multiple reports from the public about a car speeding north in the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near Forest. Police...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ford
Person
Joe Biden
ClickOnDetroit.com

A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
DETROIT, MI
cranberryeagle.com

Muddy Creek homicide suspect arrested in Detroit

Michigan law enforcement have arrested Daniel C. Lloyd, a Muddy Creek Township homicide suspect from earlier this year, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. According to police, Lloyd, 20, of Pitcairn, Allegheny County, was arrested Friday, Sept. 16, in Detroit. Lloyd is charged along with co-defendant Nicole L. Schwartz, 37, of Ellwood City, in the homicide of a 32-year-old Columbus, Pa., man, whose body was found June 11 along Kelly Road.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#Dpd#Railroads#Economy#I 375
fox2detroit.com

Hoverboard falls into Detroit River

A hoverboard demonstration over the weekend ended when the board flipped, sending the rider into the Detroit River. Video courtesy of Lorenzo Smith.
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
MELVINDALE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox2detroit.com

Lockhart company hit with state order for Flint River chemical spill

FOX 2 - A fisherman's tip about the Flint River in June led to the discovery of a chemical spill. As a result, state and local agencies teamed up to investigate the spill by Lockhart Chemical Company, based in Flint - and get answers. "This is a true example of...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy