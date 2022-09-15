Read full article on original website
* Gblueslover
4d ago
It ENDED a pursuit. The CITY will likely FIRE this cop for being too aggressive, AND BE HAPPY with the spiraling out of control CRIME RATE of Detroit, WHICH THEY "PREFER".
Reply
3
james bagos
5d ago
People complain when the cops do nothing to stop these idiots, and then when they do they complain about that. I suggest the police just stay home and wait for their paycheck in the mail because if the people of Detroit want police protection but don’t want the police to do their job then that’s the best solution.
Reply
2
Dottie
5d ago
I agree if you don't want to have an interaction with the police,don't do things that are against the law and endanger innocent and law-abiding citizens of Detroit.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Police: Drunken man slams innocent driver into pump at Eastpointe gas station
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver caused a crash that destroyed an innocent driver's car after he ran a red light Wednesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, Dalton Ray Leforce, 28, of Sterling Heights, was driving north on Gratiot when he ran a red light at 10 Mile and hit a Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old girl. The impact pushed the driver of the Fusion to swerve and hit a gas pump at a station on the corner.
fox2detroit.com
Karen McDonald's plan to curb gun violence • Detroit officer hit by friendly fire • The queen's funeral
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald plans to announce a new push to limit the number of victims to gun violence in schools with a commission of school safety experts, medical professionals, and law enforcement specialists. The team of 20 people will come up with a curriculum...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit carjacking suspects caught after crashing on I-375
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking suspects are in custody after crashing on I-375 in Detroit on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police were helping Detroit police surveil a pickup truck after a recent carjacking when the driver fled authorities on Jefferson. The driver drove east into Downtown Detroit and started driving erratically. Police said they terminated the pursuit when they lost track of the truck.
fox2detroit.com
Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday. The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSP: Bystander points out carjacking suspects who fled on foot after crashing on downtown Detroit freeway
Authorities are investigating after suspects in a recent carjacking were arrested after crashing on a downtown Detroit freeway Monday afternoon. A bystander pointed officers in the direction of the fleeing suspects.
fox2detroit.com
MSP car hit by drunk driver while protecting tow truck in Washtenaw County, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hurt early Monday morning in Washtenaw County while protecting a tow truck driver when a drunk driver smashed into the back of he patrol car. MSP said a trooper from the Brighton Post was sitting in his car...
fox2detroit.com
Impaired driver arrested after speeding wrong way down Lodge Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 62-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving after traveling the wrong way down M-10 through Detroit. The arrest happened after Michigan State Police received multiple reports from the public about a car speeding north in the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near Forest. Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire
DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police officer hurt in accidental shooting by partner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is in the hospital with a gunshot wound after he was struck by another officer. A department spokesman said the officer had been taken to Sinai Grace Hospital after being injured on Prevost Street, west of Greenfield. Officers responded to a suicide...
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor plans to ban turning right on red lights downtown to curb pedestrian crashes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Under a new resolution, turning right on a red light in downtown Ann Arbor would be illegal. The move is to reduce pedestrian crashes in a very busy area. Only buses would be exempt from the rule. "Students will walk and just run across...
cranberryeagle.com
Muddy Creek homicide suspect arrested in Detroit
Michigan law enforcement have arrested Daniel C. Lloyd, a Muddy Creek Township homicide suspect from earlier this year, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. According to police, Lloyd, 20, of Pitcairn, Allegheny County, was arrested Friday, Sept. 16, in Detroit. Lloyd is charged along with co-defendant Nicole L. Schwartz, 37, of Ellwood City, in the homicide of a 32-year-old Columbus, Pa., man, whose body was found June 11 along Kelly Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Robber Helps Steal 76+ Guns, Friend Turns On Him For Reward Money
The robberies took place in Westland and Dearborn Heights.
fox2detroit.com
Controversial $7M ShotSpotter expansion up for Detroit city council vote Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A controversial technology that would expand the scope of surveillance at the Detroit Police Department's disposal is expected to get a vote in the city council Tuesday. The bill would allocate an additional $7 million to widening where ShotSpotter is used in Detroit. Currently the technology...
fox2detroit.com
Hoverboard falls into Detroit River
A hoverboard demonstration over the weekend ended when the board flipped, sending the rider into the Detroit River. Video courtesy of Lorenzo Smith.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified
The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Man says he was shot at on I-75 in Hazel Park while being followed by SUV
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man says he was shot at while driving on the I-75 freeway in Oakland County. According to Michigan State Police, the driver was traveling southbound on I-75 when he noticed a white Ford Focus following him for several miles. When the caller crossed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police officer accidentally shot on the city’s west side -- what we know
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after being shot in the leg accidentally by their partner. The officers were dispatched on a mental health run responding to reports of a possibly suicidal person. Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, a dog...
fox2detroit.com
Lockhart company hit with state order for Flint River chemical spill
FOX 2 - A fisherman's tip about the Flint River in June led to the discovery of a chemical spill. As a result, state and local agencies teamed up to investigate the spill by Lockhart Chemical Company, based in Flint - and get answers. "This is a true example of...
Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown
Behind a golden door at 431 Times Square now sits Detroit’s first Black-owned craft cocktail bar that honors Southern hospitality, Willow. The post Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Comments / 5