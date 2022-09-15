EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver caused a crash that destroyed an innocent driver's car after he ran a red light Wednesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, Dalton Ray Leforce, 28, of Sterling Heights, was driving north on Gratiot when he ran a red light at 10 Mile and hit a Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old girl. The impact pushed the driver of the Fusion to swerve and hit a gas pump at a station on the corner.

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO