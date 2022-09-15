Biden approval rises sharply; freight rail strike averted; a less-glitzy Detroit auto show

August saw the highest number of insolvencies this year as nearly 100 companies went into administration amid worsening financial pressures.Businesses have been grappling with higher costs and steeper energy bills in recent months, worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began in February.New analysis showed that 99 companies went into administration in August, a 41 per cent increase compared with the same month last year.It brings the total number of companies going bust to 522 since the beginning of the year, according to analysis by global risk and financial advisory company Kroll.The construction sector has seen the highest number...

