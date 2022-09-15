CNN is just about ready to pull back the curtain on its rebooted Reliable Sources newsletter. The new version of the widely-read tip sheet will be led by senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, and will return with a new look and a new format on Monday, September 26. Darcy says the new Reliable newsletter will have a “more concise format” though it will “continue to tackle issues relating to newsrooms, partisan media, social media, podcasts, and streaming services.” It will also “continue to pay close attention to industry titans who are reshaping our information environment.”More from The Hollywood ReporterThe CNN Chess...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO