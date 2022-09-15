Read full article on original website
CNN to Launch Rebooted, “More Concise” Reliable Sources Newsletter Sept. 26 (Exclusive)
CNN is just about ready to pull back the curtain on its rebooted Reliable Sources newsletter. The new version of the widely-read tip sheet will be led by senior media reporter Oliver Darcy, and will return with a new look and a new format on Monday, September 26. Darcy says the new Reliable newsletter will have a “more concise format” though it will “continue to tackle issues relating to newsrooms, partisan media, social media, podcasts, and streaming services.” It will also “continue to pay close attention to industry titans who are reshaping our information environment.”More from The Hollywood ReporterThe CNN Chess...
Footage shows Trump allies handling Georgia voting equipment
New footage shows a forensics team working for allies of former President Trump spent hours handling voting equipment in a Georgia county elections office on Jan. 7, 2021, two months after the 2020 presidential election and the day after riots at the U.S. Capitol over the results. According to reports...
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
Senate report finds nearly 1,000 uncounted deaths in prisons
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Nearly 1,000 deaths in state and local prisons went uncounted by the federal government in fiscal year 2021, according to a newly released bipartisan Senate report. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will hold a hearing on the report Tuesday. Sen....
