ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Nearing Record Highs Before The Next Cold Front

More heat is expected on Tuesday as the sunshine and south winds continue. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re two days away from the Autumnal Equinox. Yet very summerlike weather remains for most of the week, including the possibility of record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday before the first of two cold fronts move across the state bringing some minor and short-lived relief from the heat. The first arrives Thursday morning and the second Sunday. Any showers with the Thursday morning front will stay a hair north of our immediate area. Rain and storm chances will accompany the Sunday cold front, but probabilities remain low as most data support higher chances only across extreme northeastern OK and southern Kansas. Temps will drop Thursday for at least the northern half of the area but will quickly rebound Friday and Saturday, moving back above normal. Temperatures behind the Sunday front will be more noticeable Monday and Tuesday of next week with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Cold Front Approaching, But Heat Still Lingers

A cold front arrives just in time for the first day of fall. This front moves in tomorrow night and we will feel the impacts on Thursday. Looking for upper 90s and low 100s today. Sunny skies expected with southwest winds. Tomorrow record highs are in jeopardy as well. This...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Links Mentioned On Sept. 20, 2022

State Health Department Providing Free, At-Home HIV Test Kits. According to William Andrews Spokesperson for the Oklahoma state department of health, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states with the highest rate of rural burden HIV infections. To order a free test kit, click here.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
City
Green, KS
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

News 9 Raising Money For Sunbeam At Oklahoma State Fair

From now through the end of the fair, we need your help to raise $100,000 for Sunbeam Family Services' new Edwards Early Education Center. The money will pay for two mental health playrooms and three classroom kits. With that, Sunbeam will be able to help 100 more children and provide wrap-around support for their parents.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Holds Weigh-Off

Farmers got to show off some extreme gardening skills this weekend in northern Vermont. The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held its annual weigh-off on Saturday. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. The champion came in a 2,359.5 pounds.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Country#Osage Co
news9.com

OSBI To Host 'Major Crimes Conference' In Catoosa

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's (OSBI) Major Crimes Conference begins on Monday morning. The conference, which runs from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22, will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. Presenters at the conference will cover topics like social media search warrants, cellular analysis,...
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl

Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items

Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy