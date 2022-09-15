More heat is expected on Tuesday as the sunshine and south winds continue. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re two days away from the Autumnal Equinox. Yet very summerlike weather remains for most of the week, including the possibility of record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday before the first of two cold fronts move across the state bringing some minor and short-lived relief from the heat. The first arrives Thursday morning and the second Sunday. Any showers with the Thursday morning front will stay a hair north of our immediate area. Rain and storm chances will accompany the Sunday cold front, but probabilities remain low as most data support higher chances only across extreme northeastern OK and southern Kansas. Temps will drop Thursday for at least the northern half of the area but will quickly rebound Friday and Saturday, moving back above normal. Temperatures behind the Sunday front will be more noticeable Monday and Tuesday of next week with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO