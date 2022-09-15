Read full article on original website
news9.com
Nearing Record Highs Before The Next Cold Front
More heat is expected on Tuesday as the sunshine and south winds continue. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’re two days away from the Autumnal Equinox. Yet very summerlike weather remains for most of the week, including the possibility of record highs both Tuesday and Wednesday before the first of two cold fronts move across the state bringing some minor and short-lived relief from the heat. The first arrives Thursday morning and the second Sunday. Any showers with the Thursday morning front will stay a hair north of our immediate area. Rain and storm chances will accompany the Sunday cold front, but probabilities remain low as most data support higher chances only across extreme northeastern OK and southern Kansas. Temps will drop Thursday for at least the northern half of the area but will quickly rebound Friday and Saturday, moving back above normal. Temperatures behind the Sunday front will be more noticeable Monday and Tuesday of next week with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the lower to mid-80s.
news9.com
Cold Front Approaching, But Heat Still Lingers
A cold front arrives just in time for the first day of fall. This front moves in tomorrow night and we will feel the impacts on Thursday. Looking for upper 90s and low 100s today. Sunny skies expected with southwest winds. Tomorrow record highs are in jeopardy as well. This...
news9.com
Links Mentioned On Sept. 20, 2022
State Health Department Providing Free, At-Home HIV Test Kits. According to William Andrews Spokesperson for the Oklahoma state department of health, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states with the highest rate of rural burden HIV infections. To order a free test kit, click here.
news9.com
Pepsi $2 Tuesday At The Oklahoma State Fair
Outside gate admission, carnival rides and Sky Eye Wheel tickets are all just $2. Gates open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and rides open at 1 p.m.
news9.com
Beverages To Try At The Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing. News 9's Storme Jones and Jordan Dafnis sampled a variety of Italian soda.
news9.com
Oklahoma Transportation Officials: More People Buying Electric
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said more than a quarter of the cars on Oklahoma roads are expected to be electric by 2040. A new federal law will provide tax credits for some who buy electric vehicles, but the law does not take effect until next year.
news9.com
News 9 Raising Money For Sunbeam At Oklahoma State Fair
From now through the end of the fair, we need your help to raise $100,000 for Sunbeam Family Services' new Edwards Early Education Center. The money will pay for two mental health playrooms and three classroom kits. With that, Sunbeam will be able to help 100 more children and provide wrap-around support for their parents.
news9.com
Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Holds Weigh-Off
Farmers got to show off some extreme gardening skills this weekend in northern Vermont. The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held its annual weigh-off on Saturday. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. The champion came in a 2,359.5 pounds.
news9.com
OSBI To Host 'Major Crimes Conference' In Catoosa
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's (OSBI) Major Crimes Conference begins on Monday morning. The conference, which runs from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22, will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. Presenters at the conference will cover topics like social media search warrants, cellular analysis,...
news9.com
Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl
Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
news9.com
Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items
Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
