South Kingstown, RI

Turnto10.com

Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor

(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Bi-partisan support at Operation Stand Down RI & a personal story – John A. Cianci

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island completed its 31st annual Veteran Assistance Event over the last two days at OSDRI’s Veteran Service Center in Johnston. Photo, above: Lunch time brings out our legislative/state leaders to serve: Seth Magaziner, candidate for Congress, District 2; Allan Fung, candidate for Congress, District 2; Joseph Polisena, Mayor of Johnston; Larry Connell, Director of the Providence VA Healthcare System; and Governor Dan McKee, Governor of RI, and candidate for re-election.
JOHNSTON, RI
Uprise RI

Ratepayers tell the PUC to reject RI Energy’s rate increase

Over 50 people, including organizers, activists, elected officials and ratepayers gathered at the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) in Warwick on Friday morning to call for Rhode Island Energy to do more to mitigate a hefty increase in electric rates, estimated to be about $52 a month on average and proposed for the winter months when energy prices are expected to soar.
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

State Warns Of Triple E In Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Health is reporting the first human case of West Nile virus in the Ocean State in 2022. RIDOH says the patient is a Providence County resident in their 70s who is hospitalized. Officials are advising residents to break up mosquito-breeding areas, which can be any...
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council selects new president during special meeting

On Friday evening the Fall River City Council voted in a new president. During a meeting that began at approximately 6:15 p.m., Joe Camara was voted to be the new president until the end of the year. Voting:. Shawn Cadime: Dionne. Joe Camara: Camara. Michelle Dionne: Dionne. Brad Kilby: Camara.
FALL RIVER, MA
Jamestown Press

Ruggiero loses; McKee, Kalus win

Jamestown resident Deb Ruggiero has fallen short in her bid to become the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island. Nearly 14,400 votes ahead of Ruggiero, incumbent Sabino Matos announced her victory 59 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. She is the first black person of African ancestry from Latin America to be nominated to a statewide office.
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
nrinow.news

Boots & Beer, Stuff the Gazebo: Five things to know in Burrillville this week

This weekend is your final chance to visit the Burrillville Farmer’s Market for the season and visit with local food and goods vendors and organizations at the outdoor pavilion by Jesse Smith Library. The final market of 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the Stillwater Mill pavilion at 100 Tinkham Lane in Harrisville.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Rhode Island mayor’s home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Authorities in Rhode Island have discovered the badly decomposed remains of two people inside a former mayor’s home, officials said. According to WJAR and WPRI, Woonsocket police responded Monday to the Marian Lane home of Susan Menard, the city’s former mayor. Inside, they found an “elderly” man and woman dead and “severely decomposed,” police said.
WOONSOCKET, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier

THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.

