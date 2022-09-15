This weekend is your final chance to visit the Burrillville Farmer’s Market for the season and visit with local food and goods vendors and organizations at the outdoor pavilion by Jesse Smith Library. The final market of 2022 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the Stillwater Mill pavilion at 100 Tinkham Lane in Harrisville.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO