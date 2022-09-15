Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
Preservationists, residents react to demolition of Great Northern grain elevator
As demolition begins on the Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward”, preservationists and other residents react to the historic 1897 structure being torn down. Read more here:
Tonawanda mom, Sweet Buffalo join News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined a Tonawanda mom who is fighting cancer. Brianna Russell of Tonawanda, her mother Catherine and Kim LaRussa joined News 4 at 7 to tell her story. You can watch the full segment above.
Buffalo News selling longtime downtown home, relocating some operations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza and headed to the city's Larkinville District. The News announced that it is selling the five-story, 167,543-square-foot Washington Street building to Uniland Development Co., which will renovate the 48-year-old building into a mixed-use project. The News' press facilities — which were updated in a $40 million, 2004 project — will remain in the neighboring Scott Street building.
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand
If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
Massive Storm About To Hit Buffalo, New York
The weather is going to be absolutely severe in the next couple of minutes here in Buffalo. There is going to be a massive storm rolling through the area. According to the National Weather Service, before 11 AM today, major rainfall and wind are expected to hit Western New York.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge Raises Expectations for Niagara Falls with its Distinctive Cocktails & Authentic Atmosphere
While the Canadians may have a bit of Las Vegas stardust sprinkled over their side of The Falls — “our” Niagara Falls is slowly limping along. There are signs, however, that the city may be coming into its own, with supporters championing the vision of a more authentic and a more intimate experience compared to the Canadian side.
WKBW-TV
Private lots prepare for campers ahead of Buffalo Bills game Monday night
ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Buffalo Bills parking lot for campers and RV's has sold out for the season, leading campers to take to private lots for tailgating festivities. While the regular lots are still open for games, campers are looking to other spots around Abbott Road for parking options.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Buffalo Restaurants Featured On TV That Are Now Sadly Closed
It is quite an honor for a restaurant to be featured on National TV. Not only do you get some nation-wide attention for your food, but you also get one of the Food Network superstars to stop in for the day to sample your food, hang with the staff, and invite as many people to come to check out your restaurant.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A Knight in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
Weather History Is Awful For MNF Games In Buffalo, New York
The Buffalo Bills are set for their home opener tonight as they play host to the Tennessee Titans and the weather looks like it won't be the best. But that forecast tracks for Monday Night Football games here in Western New York. Granted there hasn't been a ton of Monday Night Football games played in Orchard Park in the past two decades, but the ones that did take place for the most part were in undesirable weather.
Big Mistake Made By Western New Yorkers This Weekend
So many people from all over Western New York made this huge mistake this weekend. You may remember…the Borderland Music + Arts Festival returned to East Aurora this weekend at Knox Farm State Park. Tons of bands performed at this year’s festival, including Donna The Buffalo, Michael Franti +...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Executive chef from Delaware North joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to try some new food at a Bills game this fall, you’re in luck. Steve Forman, a regional executive chef from Delaware North, joined News 4 at 4 on Friday to show off some new food and drinks you can get at Highmark Stadium. Watch the full segment […]
Bills Mafia Boat Parade happening Saturday on Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Saturday, get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River. "I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald. When MacDonald saw there was a Bills...
Buffalo ride-share driver chased, tased and facing DWAI charges
A sheriff's deputy pulled over Jamie M. Wild in the 6700 block of Ward Road around 2:57 p.m. for a traffic stop.
wnypapers.com
Wildlife Festival returns to Niagara Power Vista Sept. 24-25
New York Power Authority’s annual event includes wildlife shows, STEM tent, family activities, interactive exhibits & free shuttle rides from Niagara Falls. Wildlife shows, conservation and science activities, and a glimpse of Tuscarora culture top the program at the New York Power Authority’s Wildlife Festival Sept. 24-25. The free family festival, co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs (NCFCC), will run both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
Demolition of Great Northern grain elevator begins
Demolition began just before 10 a.m. ET Friday morning of the historic Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward”. Read more here:
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York State
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New York is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Grider and Northland
As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed.
erienewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Comments / 2