Houston, TX

Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says

On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
Houston could see record-setting September heat later this week

The weather will feel like summer this week in the Houston area, even as the calendar turns to fall. Sunny skies, dry air and warmer-than-usual temperatures are on tap, according to the National Weather Service’s Houston-Galveston office. There could even be record-setting heat on Thursday, the first day of the fall season.
M.D. Anderson gets $2.5 million in grants for cancer prevention research

Five researchers received $2.5 million in grants to support cancer research projects at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The money comes from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), a taxpayer funded state agency. Giulio Draetta is a physician scientist and Chief Scientific...
