A swarm of giant drones navigates a scorched moonscape, tracing the rugged topography. The scene has a desolate, sci-fi vibe — but its reality is rooted in the terra firma. , a Seattle startup deploying technology to help restore some of the millions of acres of forests that have burned in wildfires across the U.S. and beyond. The conflagrations include fires so intense that they don’t leave any live trees to provide new seeds or seeds in the soil, and so massive that they create barren islands far from seed sources. Left alone, the burns could sit as treeless grass or shrubland for years.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO