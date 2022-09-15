Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
wegotthiscovered.com
If the MCU has a single greatest moment, fans sure can’t agree on what it is
As a franchise largely built and predicated on built-in audience awareness and fan service, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is guaranteed to deliver at least a handful of edge-of-the-seat, punch the air moments with every new project that comes around. Given that we’re now living in a world where feature films...
wegotthiscovered.com
Spicy Doctor Strange take ignites the fury of sorcery stans
It turns out Scarlet Witch isn’t the only purveyor of chaos magic as one fan looking to stir up trouble has shared their rather spicy take on the MCU’s Doctor Strange on Reddit. After six movies under his cloak, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange is unarguably one of the most popular Marvel heroes still standing as of Phase Four, but one shocking opinion shared by user u/lelwood_616_ on the r/marvelstudios sub has got folks clutching their pearls.
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn stuns as Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm in new fan art
The release of Stranger Things season four saw tremendous success due to its unexpected twists, remarkable plot and character development, and heart-wrenching endings, and as usual certain characters emerged as popular favorites. Here, it’s neither Steve Harrington nor Eleven who made their way into the hearts of millions of fans...
Megan Thee Stallion Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Twerk With She-Hulk
Megan Thee Stallion officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe Wednesday with a cameo in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. On the show, Megan Thee Stallion was central to a catfishing plot perpetrated by a shapeshifting elf — that sentence makes sense in the context of the show — and the superstar rapper herself appeared both in court and in a mid-credits scene where she signs up as the latest client of lawyer Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After the rapper signs some documents cementing Walters’ representation, Megan and She-Hulk engage in some celebratory in-office twerking,...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
wegotthiscovered.com
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
wegotthiscovered.com
What ‘Star Wars’ movies and shows to watch before ‘Andor’
Andor’s premiere on Disney Plus is imminent, and, with so many different Star Wars projects being thrown out left, right and center, it can be difficult to keep track of all of the different ways these various films and television shows tie into each other. While we haven’t had the opportunity to watch the Andor premiere just yet, we do know it follows Cassian Andor during events taking place between the prequel trilogy and Rogue One.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underwhelming all-star supernatural thriller has terrifying visions on Netflix
If you were to judge a book by its cover, then the tantalizing roster of talent assembled for 2000’s supernatural thriller The Gift may lead you to believe that the very least to be expected was all-star entertainment, if not outright cinematic excellence. Directed by Sam Raimi from a...
wegotthiscovered.com
It looks like we might get one last Arrowverse crossover thanks to ‘Titans’
A new set photo hints that we could be getting a crossover between DC’s Titans and DC’s Stargirl. The series are set on different Earths, per the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover between The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Of those shows, only The Flash has survived The CW’s purge, and it’s going on its ninth and last season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ star details his disastrous first day on set as fans lose it over GRRM’s message about incest
You are probably itching to get into the next episode of House of the Dragon, which should be available for streaming on HBO’s platforms as of now, but before that, take a moment to get into the spirit of the Seven Kingdoms by going through some of the most noteworthy and hilarious updates over the past day, from George R.R. Martin’s interview about incest being dug up and Ser Criston Cole falling asleep on set with a pair of earphones on.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six preview ushers in a new cast
Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
wegotthiscovered.com
Three directions the new ‘Karate Kid’ movie could take
It was only a matter of time. Sony recently announced news that delighted Karate Kid and Cobra Kai fans everywhere: A new movie is on the way set in the Karate Kid universe. The last time we saw a Karate Kid movie was the 2010 reboot with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Star Wars’ prequels weren’t exactly well-written, but fans give one line a round of applause
George Lucas’ screenwriting abilities have been dragged over hot coals for 45 years, and many of the accusations aren’t entirely without merit. While the Star Wars creator is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats when it comes to sheer imagination and world-building, his actual penchant for dialogue leaves a lot to be desired.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Westeros faithful have already decided on this week’s ‘House of the Dragon’ MVP
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of House of the Dragon. Episode five of House of the Dragon had fans excited for next week as it began to set up the main plot for the show. Not to mention, it also featured the debut of the adult versions of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. But Milly Alcock and Emily Carey were not the only actresses fans praised, as there was another actor who performed splendidly in the new episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 John Constantine Hellblazer comic arcs they could use in ‘Constantine 2’
It’s happening. Keanu Reeves is returning to the mystical, magical, dark world of John Constantine. It’s been 17 years since he puffed on a cigarette as the tricksy DC magician, but the hints have been there. Reeves always talked warmly of the role and his work with returning director Francis Lawrence. In 2020, a 15th-anniversary panel that reunited director and star with producer Avika Goldsman went down well with fans and kept the flame alight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel addresses ‘Captain America 4’ controversy, but fans remain skeptical
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been presented as a light, frothy, and fun-filled family-friendly comic book franchise, so the widespread backlash, controversy, and condemnation to emerge in the aftermath of Captain America: New World Order‘s presentation at last weekend’s D23 Expo is fairly uncharted territory for the company.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans praise the best opening credits scene the genre has to offer
In horror, it’s certainly no secret that a large collection of movies have their overall fear factor ripped away due to a lazy, unappealing opening scene. However, a delectable handful of movies within the horror umbrella boast eye-popping opening credits scenes that keep viewers intrigued and refrained from searching for an alternative — and fans are happy to share which film sits as the cream of the crop.
