SEGA rebrands the Yakuza games to "Like a Dragon" for future entries

By Alexander Cope
Windows Central
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukxij_0hwRKRl400

What you need to know

  • SEGA has rebranded its Yakuza franchise to "Like a Dragon," as reported in a recent interview with Digital Trends.
  • This new name closely aligns with its original Japanese name, "Ryu Ga Gotoku" which translates to "Like a Dragon," and will be used across future games.
  • The rebrand begins with recently announced titles in the series — Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Like a Dragon 8.

When Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios announced three upcoming Xbox titles in the Yakuza series — Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Like a Dragon 8, fans noticed some changes. SEGA has dropped the Yakuza branding across the board, and as per a new Digital Trends report , the change is here to stay.

The rebrand sees the Yakuza moniker dropped in favor of "Like a Dragon," set to be used across future titles, according to a SEGA of America representative. The name change falls in line with its original Japanese name "Ryu Ga Gotoku," which translates to "Like a Dragon" in English.

Starting with the original PlayStation 2 title which started the franchise, "Ryu Ga Gotoku," ports to the west have used the "Yakuza" branding. With western popularity on the rise, and new entries like Yakuza: Like a Dragon exploring stories beyond the yakuza, a name change was inevitable.

Scott Strichart, a localization producer at SEGA who worked on Yakuza: Like a Dragon, has since drawn attention to an in-game chapter, "Chapter 12: The End of Yakuza," which alluded to the wider rebrand.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released in 2023 while Like a Dragon 8 is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024. The three games will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and Xbox One, plus various PC platforms.

In addition, the Like a Dragon spin-off titles, Lost Judgement and Judgement have just been released on PC via Steam in a double pack dubbed The Judgement Collection.

#Sega#Yakuza Ishin#Future Games#Xbox Series X#Like A Dragon#Video Game#Digital Trends#Japanese#Sega Of America
