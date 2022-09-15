Read full article on original website
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Great Bend High's debate season underway
From Great Bend speech and debate coach Kim Heath... The sleek white Panther Activity Bus pulled to a stop just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. A large group of sleepy but excited young Panthers had gathered outside GBHS for the two-hour trek to Garden City for the opening weekend of the debate season. Fourteen novice debaters loaded their laptops and file boxes onto the bus and prepared to face their first policy debate competitors from Garden City, Dodge City, and Liberal, Hugoton and Ottawa. While a thunderstorm battered the city of Great Bend, our young debaters were battering the competition out west. By 7 p.m. Saturday evening, the storms had passed, and the Panther debate team returned home with a total record of 16 wins and 5 losses, and five of the top six places.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Safety on the Farm
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 13, indicates an ever-increasing expansion of extreme and exceptional drought eastward toward Barton County. Currently the outlook is past grim for fall wheat planting in much of the state. The six to ten-day outlook (September 20 to 24) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 22 to 28) indicates our area a 50 to 60% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/19)
Sept. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Wheatland Electric hosting Cram the Van at Great Bend's Final Friday Sept. 30
Wheatland Electric will be hosting this year’s Cram the Van food drive at September’s Final Friday at Great Bend Alive Plaza on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and help support the Community Food Bank of Barton County with a cash or can donation.
Great Bend native opens massage studio in Hays
A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
City of Great Bend prepares for 28% increase in health insurance rates
At the July budget work session, City Administrator Kendal Francis reported the city was expecting a double-digit increase in their 2023 premiums. The city has been presented with an approximately 28% increase from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) due to high utilization. The city budgeted for a 7% increase to...
📷Vehicle accident at 12th & Morphy in Great Bend
A look at the accident that occurred at the 12th Street and Morphy Street intersection in Great Bend on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Great Bend Police Department Incident Log, first responders were reported to the scene at 6:30 p.m.
Facing 29% increase, Great Bend shopping for health insurance provider
The Great Bend City Council was faced with a 28.8% increase to their 2023 health insurance rates from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) at Monday’s meeting. Instead of approving the rates, the city council voted 5-0 to send the city’s health insurance provider out for bids. Great Bend...
Fresh fruits and veggie program now in all USD 428 elementary schools
Move over green beans and carrots, there are more exciting fruits and vegetables on the way. USD 428 Great Bend Director of Food Services Kristy Alvord recently secured a grant to continue the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program in the district's elementary schools starting in October. The program is part of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) fight against childhood obesity.
🎙County Edition: Commissioner Kirby Krier
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Commissioner Kirby Krier that aired Sept. 15, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Kansas Forest Service battles wildfire in Ellsworth, Lincoln counties
The Kansas Forest Service assisted in fighting a wildfire that started off of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County and burned into Lincoln County Sunday evening. From the Kansas Forest Service Facebook page:
Live video feed available to watch Great Bend police station construction
Last week, city officials and contractors held the groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly $8.9 million Great Bend police station to be built at the 12th & Baker intersection. Last Friday morning, City Administrator Kendal Francis said citizens will be able to watch the construction of the 20,100 square-foot facility as a camera will broadcast the process.
Great Bend Library to host Banned Books Bash for teens
If you don't like it, don't read it is not always how it goes. For almost as long as there have been books, there have been banned books. Sept. 18-24 is Banned Books Week, and the Great Bend Public Library is kicking off the week with a Banned Books Bash for teens in grades 6-12 Monday at 4 p.m.
'Dynamic' series of events led GBHS grad to start disc golf company
Many special things had to happen between 1999 and 2006 before Great Bend-native Jeremy Rusco ultimately started Dynamic Discs, his disc golf company. A rare winning season on the gridiron turned to college opportunities. A move across the state ultimately led to the creation of one of the premiere disc golf companies in the world. But it all started in Great Bend when Rusco and the Panther football team struggled to find wins.
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
Suelter named grand marshal for Great Bend’s holiday parade
The City of Great Bend went to a new process in 2022 in determining who would serve as the grand marshal for the Home for the Holidays Festival and Parade in November. Accepting online forms until March 31, the public nominated deserving candidates to lead the holiday parade. The theme...
Traffic flow to change at 10th & Harrison during traffic light repair
Great Bend city crews will be replacing a damaged traffic light Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the intersection of 10th Street and Harrison Street. The light was damaged from a wind storm last December. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said the pole was replaced Monday and the lights will be...
KHP IDs student from Stafford who died after car struck a tree
STAFFORD COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville driven by 16-year-old Shane Riley Sheets of St. John was eastbound in the 100 block of NE 20th Street. The car entered the north ditch...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/19)
BOOKED: Dale Helmick on Barton County District Court warrant for Furnishing Alcohol or Cereal Malt Beverage to a Minor, no bond set. BOOKED: Erik Simpson on two Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, both bonds set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Sammy Jahay on Barton three County District Court...
