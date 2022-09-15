Read full article on original website
Fandango de Durham 2022 brings Son Jarocho to the Bull City
In the midst of Hispanic Heritage Month, the first-ever Fandango de Durham is here to help further appreciation of Latinx culture in the Bull City. A fandango is a community ritual celebration revolving around Son Jarocho music, Mexican zapateado dancing on top of a wooden platform called a tarima, abundant food and laughing for hours well into the night. Son Jarocho is a regional folk style of music originating from the Mexican state of Veracruz, a mix of Spanish, African, Caribbean and Indigenous music.
Column: In drawing North Carolina, Duke men's soccer proved its resiliency and growth
Windsor. Eldridge. Bow. Bolo. There are many ways to tie a tie, something that the Blue Devils learned well in 2020-21. That season, the group went 4-10-3, while three of those losses and their home-opening win were decided in overtime, all of which would now be counted as ties with overtime no longer a part of the college game. Safe to say, a lot of minutes were spent in deadlock, with Duke pushing against an impenetrable barrier while presenting its own.
Film room: Duke football must slow down rushing attack to upset Kansas
Duke travels to Kansas Saturday for its second away game of the year. The Blue Zone analyzes the Jayhawks on film prior to the 12 p.m. showdown:. Following a resounding 49-20 victory against North Carolina A&T, Duke remains undefeated with three games won. The team’s best opening since 2018 has been marked by solid play from sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, a commanding running game and restored defensive strength.
Sportswrap: Football cruises to 3-0, men's soccer draws at home against North Carolina
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Sept. 12-18. Football. Duke continued its winning ways Saturday...
BACK IN BULL CITY: Duke football races past North Carolina A&T at home for third-straight win
Three games in, the Blue Devils are yet to falter. Duke bolted past visiting North Carolina A&T in Saturday evening’s matchup at Wallace Wade Stadium, using a first-quarter onslaught to build a 28-6 halftime lead en route to a 49-20 win. Sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard paced the Blue Devils with four total touchdowns as head coach Mike Elko’s squad maintained its perfect record with a decisive win in front of 32,802 fans—the most at Wallace Wade since 2019—on its home field.
Duke in the PLL: Michael Sowers leads Waterdogs to championship, CJ Costabile falls short with Chaos
With the 2022 PLL season in the books, the Blue Zone takes a look at the Blue Devils who plied their trade on both sides of Sunday's championship game:. In the past few weeks of the PLL, many former Duke players have been making names for themselves just as they did in Durham. Michael Sowers, who led the Blue Devils to a 2021 NCAA Final Four appearance with 37 goals and 44 assists after his transfer from Princeton, has continued this same level of talent for the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club, where he was drafted second overall after his graduation the same year. Sowers started his PLL career playing just one game and scoring two goals in the 2021 season due to injury, but as soon as the league started this summer, Sowers shot to life.
Breakout weekend for freshman Taylor Atkinson helps Duke volleyball to wins against Winthrop and Harvard
The highs and lows of volleyball aren’t only about the jumps. They are about the missed digs and swift rebounds that leave fans in awe and launch the players into frustration. Still, the lows are just as important as the highs; they build a team's identity. Whether that identity...
Extra point: All-around performance propels Duke football to 3-0
Duke football dominated North Carolina A&T 49-20 to move to 3-0. With three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead, the Blue Zone breaks down everything you need to know about the Blue Devils runaway victory:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Quick start. Duke wasted no time Saturday night, starting the...
Duke field hockey wins big against Colgate, falls to Syracuse during weekend road trip
Life is 10 percent what happens and 90 percent how you react. That perfectly sums up Duke’s weekend on the road. No. 18 Duke lost in its match against No. 10 Syracuse 5-1 Friday night, adding to Duke’s struggles against the Orange over the past 14 matchups. Syracuse eliminated Duke last year in the ACC quarterfinals, beating the Blue Devils by the same score. Duke came back from the loss with a sense of urgency against Colgate on Sunday. The Blue Devils dominated the Raiders for a 10-1 victory. The 10 scores were the most Duke has produced since 2012, but head coach Pam Bustin was proud of more than just the scoreboard.
