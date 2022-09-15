Thelma Louise Rice passed away at Golden Age Nursing Home, Wednesday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 96. Born in Livingston Parish, she was the daughter of Wesley Evan and Dora Lea Courtney. She lived a long and blessed life. She loved the lord all her days. Her calling in life was to be a wife and mother to five children. This she did well. She is survived by three children, Loretta (Ron) Miles, Robbie (Don) Craig, and Toni Bennett; her 14 grandchildren; her 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren that brought her great joy. Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Keith Rice; daughter, Vicki Lynn Bennett; and her son, Gerald Frank Rice. The family thanks all the staff at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Life Source Hospice for their tender care. A visitation will be held at Revival Temple Church 28521 Walker South Rd, Walker, LA 70785, Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1:30 PM until the service begins at 3:00 PM, conducted by Pastors, Paul Taylor, Wesley Bennett, and Darryl Courtney. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

WALKER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO