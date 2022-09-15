Read full article on original website
Agnes Marie Newell
Agnes Marie Newell passed away peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2022, at Magnolia Brook on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was ninety-nine years old. She was predeceased by her father, Guy R. Newell, Sr.; mother, Marie L. Newell; brother, Guy R. Newell, Jr.; sisters, Clisty Newell and Mrs. Louise N. Black with whom Agnes shared a residence in Louisiana for several years. Agnes is survived by nieces and nephews, Clarence L. Black III (Carol), Ray N. Black (Terry), Paul R. Black (Mitzi), Alan M. Black (Deni), Arthur W. Newell (Pamela), and Emily Newell Feiner (Bob), and twenty-five great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving Agnes is her longtime friend and excellent caregiver Nancy McKnight.
Julie Kristi Cali
Julie Kristi Cali was born September 26, 1979, in Independence, LA and passed away September 16, 2022, at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond, LA. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond and a member of the Pentecostals of Mandeville. Julie had a heart filled with love. She loved Jesus, enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, and animals, especially her pet dog, Paws. She also held a special place in her heart for her pastor and first lady, Paul and Malinda Trentacoste. She is survived by her parents, Vito A. Cali, Jr. and Shelly Dale Beyl Cali. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jan Cali, maternal grandparents, Robbie Beyl and Janice Beyl, and paternal grandparents, Vito A. Cali, Sr. and Annie Cali. Julie, you will never be forgotten. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Boulevard, Hammond, Thursday, September 22, 2022, after 10:00 a.m. until funeral services at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Paul Trentacoste. Interment will follow in Wetmore Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA.
Jerry Willis
Jerry Willis, lifetime resident of Bush, Louisiana, went to be with The Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born on September 4, 1938, to the late Charlie and Lela Thompson Willis. Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years Earlene Spell Willis. They were blessed with three...
Gloria Jean Morgan Ebeling
Gloria Jean Morgan Ebeling, age 90, transitioned into heaven in her sleep on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her daughter's home in Prairieville, Louisiana. "Sue" as she was known to everyone, was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 3, 1932, to the late John H. Morgan, Sr. and Ella Mae Simpson. She will be remembered by many as Maw Maw Sue. Sue had an in-home daycare in Gonzales until she retired and moved to Killian, Louisiana.
Brian Keith Creel
Brian Keith Creel was born on August 28, 1963, in Bogalusa, LA. He passed away in his home in Sun, LA on September 14, 2022, at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Wanda Creel, daughter Samantha (LJ) Daigle, and two granddaughters Maddison and Riley Daigle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Kuhn Sharp and Julius “Dick” Creel, and his grandparents, Barney and Ruth Kuhn and Albert and Lula Creel.
Ray A. Hutchinson
Ray A. Hutchinson, 91, of Springfield, Louisiana, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on September 17, 2022. He was born August 21, 1931, the son of the late Alfred and Lula McKinney Hutchinson. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. Upon return, he...
Beatrice Vicknair McSwain Bernard
Beatrice Vicknair McSwain Bernard passed away at the home of her daughter at 5:10 PM, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born March 27, 1945, in Independence, LA, Tangipahoa Parish. She was a hairdresser for many years, as well as a property manager, sitter for the elderly and sick, and a plant fire watcher. She enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and crafting. Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents, Bazille and Jacob Vicknair; brothers, Nelson Vicknair, George Vicknair, and Jacob Vicknair Jr.; and son, Nelson McSwain. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Mayeaux, Roxanne Mancuso, and Christine McDaniel; grandchildren, Johnathan McSwain, Alex McSwain, Ashley Parker, Megan Moran, April McDonald, Brianna McDaniel, Malik McDaniel; and several great-grandchildren. Per Beatrice’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Thelma Louise Rice
Thelma Louise Rice passed away at Golden Age Nursing Home, Wednesday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 96. Born in Livingston Parish, she was the daughter of Wesley Evan and Dora Lea Courtney. She lived a long and blessed life. She loved the lord all her days. Her calling in life was to be a wife and mother to five children. This she did well. She is survived by three children, Loretta (Ron) Miles, Robbie (Don) Craig, and Toni Bennett; her 14 grandchildren; her 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren that brought her great joy. Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Keith Rice; daughter, Vicki Lynn Bennett; and her son, Gerald Frank Rice. The family thanks all the staff at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Life Source Hospice for their tender care. A visitation will be held at Revival Temple Church 28521 Walker South Rd, Walker, LA 70785, Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1:30 PM until the service begins at 3:00 PM, conducted by Pastors, Paul Taylor, Wesley Bennett, and Darryl Courtney. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
GOLF: Forster leads SLU on opening day of Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – Charlie Forster shot even par to lead the defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team on the opening day of the Grover Page Classic Monday at Jackson Country Club. The Lions sit in 11th place in the standings after the first two...
FOOTBALL: Johnson, Henderson claim SLC weekly honors
HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 70-6 victory over Central Connecticut State, senior quarterback Cephus Johnson III and sophomore defensive back Jack Henderson earned Player of the Week honors from the Southland Conference in an announcement from the league office Monday. Johnson...
SOCCER: Southeastern takes on 2021 Southland Conference Champions NSU Sunday
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team hope to keep their win streak alive as they take on 2021 Southland Conference Champs Northwestern State Sunday at 1 p.m. Southeastern opened up Southland Conference play against McNeese Sunday Sept. 11th, winning in Lake Charles 2-1. The Lady...
NOHS expands pediatric offerings through partnership with Children's Hospital New Orleans
HAMMOND---North Oaks Health System and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced this week that they are expanding healthcare services for children and families across Tangipahoa Parish and the Northshore Region, with the vision to improve both pediatric services and health outcomes. The clinical affiliation builds upon existing services, which are...
VOLLEYBALL: Newsome hits way to season’s second Player of the Week Award
FRISCO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team made it four conference weekly awards in four weeks as Kailin Newsome earned her second Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Monday. Newsome, a junior outside hitter from Houston, Texas, picked up the...
CROSS COUNTRY: Legendre’s top-10 finish paces Lions at Nicholls Invitational
THIBODAUX, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s cross country teams got a top-10 performance from Ines Legendre at the Nicholls State Invitational as the women’s team finished fifth while the men’s team finished sixth on Saturday morning. Legendre finished the 5K course...
Elmwood Drive closed Wednesday; Morgan Drive closed Thursday, and more TPG road work
HAMMOND—Tangipahoa Parish road crews will require two road closures this week to complete maintenance work. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Elmwood Drive off of Yellow Water Road will be closed at a point exactly 450 feet from the entrance to the road. Crews will be performing road maintenance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, and detours will be posted.
Work begins Monday on new Minnesota Park Road sidewalk project
HAMMOND—Work will begin this week on the Minnesota Park Road sidewalk project. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 19. The sidewalk project will stretch from the intersection of Minnesota Park at Range Road and extend to the western side of the railroad tracks.
Tangi School System seeks feedback for early childhood grant
The Tangipahoa Parish School System has received the Community Supply Building and Access Expansion Grant, Phase I, to increase high-quality early childhood care and education. “Early Childhood Education is a high priority in the Tangipahoa Parish Public School System. Our earliest understandings shape who we become as adults and the...
