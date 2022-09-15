ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Monday Sports Day Show (Watch)

- K-Preps contributor Conor Nicholl breaks down all of the Week 3 High School football action. - The Great Bend Tribune's Jim Misunas recaps the Great Bend Panthers 31-6 win over Buhler Friday. - Great Bend Panther Tennis Junior's Samantha Mayers and Taylor Lashley. - Sounds of the weekend. -...
GREAT BEND, KS
'Dynamic' series of events led GBHS grad to start disc golf company

Many special things had to happen between 1999 and 2006 before Great Bend-native Jeremy Rusco ultimately started Dynamic Discs, his disc golf company. A rare winning season on the gridiron turned to college opportunities. A move across the state ultimately led to the creation of one of the premiere disc golf companies in the world. But it all started in Great Bend when Rusco and the Panther football team struggled to find wins.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend native opens massage studio in Hays

A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend High's debate season underway

From Great Bend speech and debate coach Kim Heath... The sleek white Panther Activity Bus pulled to a stop just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. A large group of sleepy but excited young Panthers had gathered outside GBHS for the two-hour trek to Garden City for the opening weekend of the debate season. Fourteen novice debaters loaded their laptops and file boxes onto the bus and prepared to face their first policy debate competitors from Garden City, Dodge City, and Liberal, Hugoton and Ottawa. While a thunderstorm battered the city of Great Bend, our young debaters were battering the competition out west. By 7 p.m. Saturday evening, the storms had passed, and the Panther debate team returned home with a total record of 16 wins and 5 losses, and five of the top six places.
GREAT BEND, KS
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store

RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Fresh fruits and veggie program now in all USD 428 elementary schools

Move over green beans and carrots, there are more exciting fruits and vegetables on the way. USD 428 Great Bend Director of Food Services Kristy Alvord recently secured a grant to continue the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program in the district's elementary schools starting in October. The program is part of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) fight against childhood obesity.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Safety on the Farm

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 13, indicates an ever-increasing expansion of extreme and exceptional drought eastward toward Barton County. Currently the outlook is past grim for fall wheat planting in much of the state. The six to ten-day outlook (September 20 to 24) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 22 to 28) indicates our area a 50 to 60% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/19)

Sept. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
