Even Kansas voted to keep abortion, Republicans are removing their abortion stances from their websites (even if it is just to get votes this Nov) - this is RIDICULOUS! Why doesn't Alabama put this much effort into healthcare, education, and daycare??
Women of Alabama our reproductive rights are under attack. Here's another example of the state trying to control and criminalize our actions to make the best decision for our bodies. We are not vessels, whose only purpose is to carry a fetus. Stand up for your reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. There are no laws that restrict a man's bodily autonomy, so now as women we are 2nd class citizens. Older women, stand up for you daughters and granddaughters reproductive rights. Vote BLUE in November!
No matter how republicans spin this, they know this isn’t about “saving unborn lives” this is directly and entirely about controlling our rights to our bodies and our future. Babies are not “punishment for sex” and forcing a woman to bring ANY life into this world she cant care for or doesn’t want is not “protecting life”. quit supporting another non argument that lines the pockets of sexist bigots.
