ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 61

Thatone User
5d ago

Even Kansas voted to keep abortion, Republicans are removing their abortion stances from their websites (even if it is just to get votes this Nov) - this is RIDICULOUS! Why doesn't Alabama put this much effort into healthcare, education, and daycare??

Reply(1)
29
Joan Bell
5d ago

Women of Alabama our reproductive rights are under attack. Here's another example of the state trying to control and criminalize our actions to make the best decision for our bodies. We are not vessels, whose only purpose is to carry a fetus. Stand up for your reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. There are no laws that restrict a man's bodily autonomy, so now as women we are 2nd class citizens. Older women, stand up for you daughters and granddaughters reproductive rights. Vote BLUE in November!

Reply(26)
32
marshmellowsatan
5d ago

No matter how republicans spin this, they know this isn’t about “saving unborn lives” this is directly and entirely about controlling our rights to our bodies and our future. Babies are not “punishment for sex” and forcing a woman to bring ANY life into this world she cant care for or doesn’t want is not “protecting life”. quit supporting another non argument that lines the pockets of sexist bigots.

Reply(5)
28
Related
The Independent

Alabama wants executions by nitrogen hypoxia: What is it?

Alabama told a federal judge that it could soon be ready to use a new, untried execution method called nitrogen hypoxia to carry out a death sentence. The disclosure came Monday at a court hearing over inmate Alan Miller's request to block his scheduled Sept. 22 execution by lethal injection. Miller maintains that prison staff lost paperwork he returned in 2018 requesting nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that the state has authorized but never used. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. asked whether Alabama was ready to carry out executions by nitrogen hypoxia. James Houts, a deputy state...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Now

Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says

A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
SULLIGENT, AL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Daniels
Person
Kay Ivey
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Alabama Legislature#Abortion Clinic#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Governor#Alabama Ag#Alabama Democrats#Alabama Democratic Party#House
Savannah Morning News

Child Support Services director: Non-custodial parents must know their rights

This is a commentary by Tracey Erwin, director of Chatham County Child Support Services. She wrote this piece in recognition of Child Support Awareness Month. Having served as the director of the child support division of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for two years, I have made several key observations. Although the immediate goal of child support recovery is to ensure that there is support for the child, our ultimate hope is that families are reunified and that absent parents not only support but take an active interest in parenting their children.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Kentucky school shooter says he's still hearing voices

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago told a parole panel on Tuesday that he is still hearing voices like the ones that told him to steal a pistol and shoot into a crowded high school lobby in 1997. The two-person panel hearing Michael Carneal’s testimony deferred a decision until Monday, when the state’s entire parole board will meet and could decide to grant his parole request, defer his next parole decision to a later date, or determine that he must spend the rest of...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
April Killian

Haunted Alabama Backroads and Bridges

Lots of small towns and rural areas across America have areas that are said to be haunted. Lonely stretches of backroads and highways where spirits seem to linger long after they have parted this world. Places where tragic events play out over and over or a lost soul still seeks to hitch a ride with an unsuspecting driver. With 55 out of 67 counties in Alabama considered rural (see stats here), we have lots of those places. Let's take a midnight drive and explore: 5 Haunted Highways and Roads of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy