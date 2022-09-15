ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: A forecast fit for flannels!

By Alexander Wasilenko
 5 days ago

We have a much cooler than normal air mass arriving in New England today through the upcoming weekend. We’re talking highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for the next few days so be sure to have your cozy layers on standby.

This morning, temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s alongside a few fair weather clouds. West-northwest winds are breezy too. They’re averaging 5-15 mph and are helping to usher in not just cooler air, but drier air as well. Dew point temperatures have crashed into the 30s and 40s.

Our afternoon will offer up high pressure filtering in out of Canada. Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures are likely for the second half of the day with readings rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. Those temperatures are worthy of having an extra layer on standby. Northwest winds will gust upwards of 15-20 mph.

Friday, temperatures tumble into the 40s/50s for the morning with an eventual rise into the lower to middle 60s by the afternoon. A warm front nearby will allow for a few extra clouds, but high pressure will aid in keeping us dry.

A sneak peek at the weekend forecast shows temperatures in the lower to middle 70s with partly sunny skies Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday. That extra cloud cover for Sunday will be accompanied by a few showers too.

IN THIS ARTICLE
