ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here is the Only Wall Street Expert Who Raised The Price Target on BBBY Stock

By Bernard Zambonin
MemeStockMaven
MemeStockMaven
 5 days ago
  • Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski reiterated his neutral position on Bed Bath & Beyond but doubled his price target on BBBY shares.
  • The price target update coincided with Jefferies' sale of 12 million BBBY shares.
  • Matuszewski is optimistic about Bed Bath & Beyond's latest turnaround plan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtgCp_0hwRIjcq00
Figure 1: Here is the Only Wall Street Expert Who Raised The Price Target on BBBY Stock Getty

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: “Big Short” Michael Burry Says SPY’s Downturn Has Not Reached Its Bottom Yet)

Why Did Jefferies Raise the Price Target on BBBY?

Apparently, Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski is the only one on Wall Street who thinks Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report still has upside potential.

Although Matuszewski recently reiterated his neutral rating on the stock, he raised his price target from $5 to $9.

According to Matuszewski, the main reason for the price target increase is Bed Bath & Beyond's cost-cutting plan, which would involve store closings as well as staff layoffs.

Matuszewski pointed out that Bed Bath & Beyond's current turnaround plan is different from ones the company has attempted in the past.

For one thing, the new plan involves a greater recognition of exclusive products and focuses on the company's direct-to-consumer brands. In addition, it includes an improved loyalty program.

However, Matuszewski probably rates BBBY as a hold rather than a buy due to execution risk — in particular, the fact that Bed Bath & Beyond has unsuccessfully attempted multiple turnaround attempts in the past and currently has a leaner workforce and no permanent leader.

Did a Stock Sale Influence the New Price Target?

Of the 15 Wall Street analysts covering Bed Bath & Beyond's stock, the consensus is that BBBY is a strong sell. The average price target is $4.18, more than 50% below the stock's current share price.

Matuszewski's price target is just above that current price but stands out for another reason.

According to Reuters, Matuszewski raised his price target at the same time that Jefferies investment bankers brokered a sale of 12 million BBBY sales.

According to a regulatory filing, Jefferies is entitled to receive a commission of up to 3% of the amount of stock sold.

However, there's no evidence that Matuszewski's new BBBY price target was influenced by the sale.

The Bottom Line

It's not news that Bed Bath & Beyond's business fundamentals have not been healthy in recent years. The company has been burning through cash, posting negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and free cash flow.

Its dramatically worsening liquidity position has raised the alarm that Bed Bath & Beyond may be heading toward insolvency.

Based on this, analysts like Bank of America's Jason Haas and KeyBanc's Bradley Thomas both have assigned BBBY a price target of $2.

Even though Matuszewski's price target may be disconnected from the Wall Street consensus, it shouldn't come a s a surprise. Jefferies analysts tend to give positive coverage to stocks with meme appeal.

For example, Jefferies is the only firm that with a neutral rating on GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report, with a price target of $27.50 — pretty much in line with current levels.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bbby#Wall Street#Bed Bath Beyond Inc#The Wall#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Jefferies
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

Dutch Bros has an enormous opportunity to open new coffee stores. Home Depot is maintaining its lead in home improvement through careful investments. Lululemon has the right mix of quality, connection, and a digital framework. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
MemeStockMaven

BBBY Stock: Why More Short Squeezes Are Still Possible

The sale of Ryan Cohen's entire stake in BBBY threw a bucket of cold water on investors. Shares plummeted more than 60% on the news. Bed Bath & Beyond has secured a loan to reduce debt and ease balance sheet strains. Short sellers continue to bet heavily against BBBY stock,...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Buy Nvidia Stock Ahead Q2 Earnings

Nvidia will report its second-quarter results on August 24th, after the closing bell. On August 8, Nvidia announced disappointing preliminary results for Q2, indicating weaker gaming revenue. However, down 42% year-to-date, Nvidia stock may already indicate that demand concerns have already been priced in. (Read more from Wall Street Memes:...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock: Why We Might See Another Short Squeeze

Bed Bath & Beyond has been an obvious short-selling target thanks to its deteriorating business fundamentals. However, there are many risks involved in short selling a stock. That's even more true for meme stocks. With Bed Bath & Beyond's popularity among retail investors growing, it may not be game-over for...
MARKETS
MemeStockMaven

AMC Stock And APE: Are Short Sellers Using Synthetic Shares?

By trading synthetic shares, investors can recreate stock gains for less money. However, these trades carry a lot of risk. AMC investors have questioned whether short sellers are using synthetic shares to cover their positions. AMC Entertainment's new APE shares could shed some light on longstanding questions regarding "fake" or...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Is Jefferies the Only Pro-Meme Stocks Firm on Wall Street?

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski has a price target on Bed Bath & Beyond stock at $9 and GameStop at $27.5 per share. Matuszewski is optimistic about Bed Bath & Beyond's latest turnaround plan. Jefferies analysts are going against the Wall Street consensus with neutral ratings on these meme stocks. (Read...
MARKETS
MemeStockMaven

Should You Buy GameStop Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

GameStop will report its Q2 results on September 7. Experts expect revenue of $1.27 billion and a loss per share of 42 cents. The video gaming industry is seeing decreasing demand and slumping sales. Considering that GameStop does not trade according to its fundamentals, does the earnings report matter to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MemeStockMaven

What is Behind the AMTD Stock (HKD) Surge This Time?

AMTD Digital (HKD) is a subsidiary of AMTD Idea Group (AMTD) - Get AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares each representing one Class A Report. The Hong Kong-based company offers digital banking services and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses. AMTD Digital also offers an ecosystem called SpiderNet, which consists of a platform for improving investor communication.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

MemeStockMaven

New York, NY
370
Followers
477
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on your favorite meme stocks

 https://www.thestreet.com/memestocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy