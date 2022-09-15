Man arrested, charged with stabbing mom to death

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A man is under arrest, accused of stabbing his mom to death at an apartment complex on the valley’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

Police were first called to the complex near Vegas Valley and Nellis by the suspect’s brother, who said the man had a knife and was acting erratically.

SWAT responded to the scene, and a standoff followed. Eventually, the man came out, covered in blood. Police then found the woman, said to be in her 70s, dead inside the apartment.

The identities of both the victim and the suspect have not yet been released.