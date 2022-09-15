The man charged with assaulting a Norwalk police officer at the Oyster Festival last week told News 12 his side of the story after a court appearance Monday in Stamford. Police say Ezekiel Syphrette, 31, and another man, who police are still looking for, attacked an officer on Saturday, Sept. 10 after police broke up two fights at the Norwalk Oyster Festival.

NORWALK, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO