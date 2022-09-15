ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, NJ

News 12

Police: Valley Stream man threatened woman with shotgun

A Valley Stream man was arrested for threatening a woman at gunpoint, according to police. Police say Tayarik Perez-Vargas was involved in an argument with a woman at a home on Sunday. News 12 is told the 42-year-old grabbed a shotgun and racked it back. Detectives later found an illegal...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Crime & Safety
News 12

Police: Man fatally shot in Stony Point

Police say a man was fatally shot in the Town of Stony Point Sunday. Detectives were on the scene at 101 Mott Farm Road in what a police dispatch report described as a fatal domestic shooting. The body was removed from the house on a stretcher. Police did not release...
STONY POINT, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man hits barrier, charged with DWI in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Denville Township on Saturday after hitting a center barrier, police said. On September 17, police responded to the intersection of Route 10 and Franklin Road for a report of a vehicle that...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-N.J. cop accused of killing wife to stand trial 3 years after shooting

A former Newark police lieutenant is set to stand trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, more than three years after her death. Ex-Lt. John Formisano is accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano and attempting to kill her new boyfriend at the Jefferson Township home the two shared before their estrangement.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend

KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

