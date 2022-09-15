Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 12
Police: Valley Stream man threatened woman with shotgun
A Valley Stream man was arrested for threatening a woman at gunpoint, according to police. Police say Tayarik Perez-Vargas was involved in an argument with a woman at a home on Sunday. News 12 is told the 42-year-old grabbed a shotgun and racked it back. Detectives later found an illegal...
News 12
Attorney: Man charged with assaulting police officer at Oyster Festival was defending young girl
The man charged with assaulting a Norwalk police officer at the Oyster Festival last week told News 12 his side of the story after a court appearance Monday in Stamford. Police say Ezekiel Syphrette, 31, and another man, who police are still looking for, attacked an officer on Saturday, Sept. 10 after police broke up two fights at the Norwalk Oyster Festival.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for breaking into Tuckahoe business
The man rummaged through offices in the business and stole cash.
Police: Stony Point domestic dispute ends with 1 dead, suspect charged with murder
A Stony Point man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting that happened this past weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NJ hospital owner knew dozens of guns were stored in closet: police report
The owner of Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus was aware that an employee had been storing a cache of weapons inside an office at the Secaucus hospital, according to a Secaucus police report. The information from a supplemental report regarding the July 18 incident was confirmed Monday by a source...
Stabbing In Hackensack Park: Suspect, Victim Both In Custody
A man who was stabbed in a Hackensack park and his assailant were both arrested, responders said. The circumstances weren't immediately clear following the stabbing in Foschini Park late Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18. The victim, who was stabbed in the leg, was expected to survive, responders said. He was in...
Mother accused of drowning children in Coney Island to appear in court today
The mother accused of drowning her three children in Coney Island is expected to appear in court today.
News 12
Police: Man fatally shot in Stony Point
Police say a man was fatally shot in the Town of Stony Point Sunday. Detectives were on the scene at 101 Mott Farm Road in what a police dispatch report described as a fatal domestic shooting. The body was removed from the house on a stretcher. Police did not release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Man hits barrier, charged with DWI in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in Denville Township on Saturday after hitting a center barrier, police said. On September 17, police responded to the intersection of Route 10 and Franklin Road for a report of a vehicle that...
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Prosecutor: 65-year-old woman found dead in Old Bridge home
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman as a homicide.
Ex-N.J. cop accused of killing wife to stand trial 3 years after shooting
A former Newark police lieutenant is set to stand trial for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, more than three years after her death. Ex-Lt. John Formisano is accused in the July 2019 shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano and attempting to kill her new boyfriend at the Jefferson Township home the two shared before their estrangement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Mount Vernon teen in critical condition after stabbing in Bronx
A teen from Mount Vernon is in critical condition after a dispute in the Bronx turned into a violent stabbing.
4 Nassau officers honored for rescuing man from suspected MS-13 members
Four Nassau police officers are being celebrated Monday after a harrowing incident involving alleged MS-13 gang members.
TERRIFYING MOMENT: Carjackers Rush Lyndhurst Mom With Child In Back Seat
The rampant crime wave involving stolen vehicles took a terrifying turn when a Lyndhurst mother was rushed by two carjackers as she pulled her SUV into her garage with her child in the back seat. Three bandits in all were "casing the area targeting high-end vehicles" in an Audi stolen...
Sussex County funeral home mixed up bodies on day of wake, lawsuit alleges
The family of Josephine Struble filed the suit against F. John Ramsey Funeral home in Franklin. They say they lost out on the chance to say goodbye to their loved one.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ex-boyfriend gets 18 years to life for killing new boyfriend
KINGSTON – Walter Post, Jr., the man who shot and killed his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend, was sentenced in Ulster County Court on Friday to 18 years to life in state prison in the death of Michael Hankins on Vinegar Hill Road in the Ulster County portion of Pine Bush.
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bay Shore church parking lot
Police say a man was fatally shot in a church parking lot in Bay Shore early Saturday.
NYPD: Man critically injured during Kinsgbridge stabbing
They said the incident happened along Kinsgbridge Road and Briggs Street, right across from the Bronx Library Center.
Comments / 1