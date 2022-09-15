ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Family Buziness
5d ago

Yes I get that want to help everyone. However what about the homeless crisis we were facing with Americans already. Take care of home first, then the rest..

5d ago

sad how homelessness is a factor anyway nationwide and greed continues. very disrespectful and disappointed how law- makers, president, and governor allowed this to get out control

Really?
4d ago

Thank the irresponsible administration Obama,Pelosi, Biden & Harris for this! Also than yourself for declaring sanctuary status! The only ones that lose are American Citizens and those that came here legally!

nypressnews.com

NYC program focuses on fixing up and selling

NEW YORK — From abandoned to affordable, thousands of homes creating eyesores in city neighborhoods could soon be a beacon of hope in a tight real estate market. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner has more on “zombie homes” and has an exclusive look from Jamaica, Queens at a city program that’s being expanded to turn them around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
California State
Florida State
Manhattan, NY
Texas State
Florida, NY
Adams, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Mayor Adams wants to reassess New York’s right to shelter. Can he?

For decades, New York has had a right to shelter, meaning that anyone who does not have a roof over their head can get one through the city-run homeless shelter system. That right has been tested in recent weeks by a new challenge: an influx of thousands of Central and South American asylum-seekers who have arrived in the city with no places to live, no jobs, and hardly any possessions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Manuel Castro
Ritchie Torres
The Jewish Press

NYC Mayor Condemns ‘Outrageous Attacks’ on Jews

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned what he called “outrageous attacks on our Jewish community” in response to a video showing a woman slapping the shtreimel off the head of a Hasidic man in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood. The woman was seen in the video screaming...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

The Point: Mayor Adams on migrants, layoffs and terror threats

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams is the 110th Mayor of New York City and says he's determined to "get stuff done."Adams made news during his exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer when he suggested cruise ships could house the thousands of migrants sent to New York City from Texas.Their conversation covered the arrival of migrants, the city's budget, potential for layoffs, congestion pricing and more. Watch it in the video player above. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation."  Exclamation PointIn a conversation only on CBS News New York, Marcia Kramer asked the mayor if he's concerned about terrorist groups targeting New York City and what he's doing about it. Point of ViewMarcia Kramer leads a panel discussion with Basil Smikle, director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College, and Harry Siegel, a senior editor at The City, co-host of its FAQ NYC podcast and columnist at "The Daily News." Your PointWe want to hear your point of view! This week, we asked New Yorkers how they think the mayor is doing: 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Homelessness#Mayor#Homeless Shelter#Politics Local#The Legal Aid Society
cityandstateny.com

Evictions slowly ramp up after COVID-19

“CANCEL THE RENT!” So said the graffiti and bedsheet signs hung all over New York City and state during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people who were already struggling to make ends meet suddenly found themselves out of work and unable to pay their rent. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYU students groped in Washington Square Park

NEW YORK - Two NYU students were groped within 15 minutes of each other in Washington Square Park. It happened last Monday evening. In the first incident at around 8:15 p.m., a man walked up to a woman and told her he had a gun. He then grabbed the butt and proceeded to conduct a sex act on himself. The woman got away unharmed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Yeshiva scrutiny and homeless shelter limitations

They are furry, they are small, they have paws and are a big problem – and no, they’re not rats. Guinea pigs are currently overrunning New York City’s pet shelters, and staff are calling on city leaders to provide some relief. Around 600 have been dumped at city-funded animal shelters this year – more than double the total from the same period in 2019, The City recently reported. Why are these little creatures posing a big problem? Guinea pig purchases soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as New Yorkers grappled with loneliness, but scores of owners have since abandoned them. The City Council introduced legislation back in February that would ban the sale of guinea pigs, but it’s yet to receive a hearing. The future of guinea pigs in New York City remains to be seen, but in the meantime, please do your research before buying any type of pet. Read on for more of the week’s news.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New Yorkers step up to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

BAY SHORE, N.Y. - From his work on cars to caring for those in need: Jose Gonzalez is now lifting spirits. The owner of New York Auto Detail in Bay Shore co-founded Jibaritos with Troops, a grassroots organization that shipped more than a million pounds of supplies to people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit back in 2017. In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, volunteers are back at it again.
BAY SHORE, NY

