New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet
When it comes to Cobra Kai as a legacy sequel series, it has featured a ton of references and cameos from the overall Karate Kid universe. While all these tie-ins have been satisfying in their own right, none of them were as unexpected or as well done as the Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) cameo during Season 5, Episode 5 "Extreme Measures." Many fans will remember her as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) potential love interest turned friend in The Karate Kid Part III. She saw first-hand the madness that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) were causing, in addition to the struggle they put Daniel through.
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
Why Does Alicent Wear a Green Dress in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.The tension was palpable at the royal wedding feast in the new House of the Dragon's episode, "We Light The Way." It had to be problematic in some way, after all, what Westerosi wedding go off without a hitch? But Alicent Hightower's (Emily Carey) entrance kicked the wedding drama into high gear.
'Dynasty' Season 5 Ending Explained: Do We Get Closure on the Carringtons?
It has been a wild five seasons for the Carrington clan on The CW’s Dynasty, led by Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show as Fallon and Blake Carrington, respectively. Marriages, pregnancies, kidnappings, long-lost children, and repeated felonies are just a few of the interesting activities we’ve seen from this bunch of characters. But, unfortunately, the end of the fifth season also marks the inevitable end of the show — yet another casualty of The CW’s mass cancellation earlier this year. Thankfully, though, there was enough time to turn this into a makeshift series finale and wrap up a lot of loose ends, so this incarnation of the Carrington family (and those that surround them) are able to end things with relative closure.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Times Jake and Boyle Were Major Friendship Goals
The "toitest" duo on the groundbreaking detective sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), have numerous moments that inspire the strongest feeling of camaraderie and love! They are as close as two modern men can possibly be; the best part of all, they’re proud of it.
The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies
Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.
‘Dalíland’ Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Are Salvador Dalí in This Banal Biopic | TIFF 2022
The late surrealist artist Salvador Dalí was many things. He was a painter, a filmmaker, and, especially in his later years, the center of social attention in New York City. It is in this 1973 world where director Mary Harron’s Dalíland primarily sets itself as we observe an older Dalí (Ben Kingsley) through the eyes of a young gallery assistant named James (Christopher Briney). Writer John Walsh’s screenplay provides some occasional flashbacks where both detachedly observe the artist in his younger years, played by a yet-to-be-fully mustached Ezra Miller, though the main focus often is less about Dalí and more about the characters that surround him. Central to this is his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) who serves as both his primary supporter and, as we come to learn, one of the many that may be using him.
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
'Susie Searches': Alex Wolff Explains Why Kiersey Clemons Is One of His Favorite Scene Partners
If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
'Quantum Leap' Reboot Cast and Character Guide
Quantum Leap has had a significant impact on how science fiction is portrayed on television and is seriously underappreciated. The adventures and escapades of Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, and Al Calavicci, performed by Dean Stockwell, were the focus of the NBC television series, which lasted from 1989 to 1993, as they traverse space and time. Even though it wasn't precisely an anthology series, each episode contained a different story in which Sam's consciousness was implanted into a person from the past or the future to fix what he repeatedly found were historical errors.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Grateful the 'Cruel Intentions' Series Was Cancelled
Sarah Michelle Gellar has spoken up about NBC’s planned reboot of Cruel Intentions, revealing she is “grateful” the network did not pick up the series. Gellar was set to reprise her role as Kathryn Merteuil in the reboot announced in February 2016. Gellar, who rose to fame...
Brie Larson Shares 'Fast X' Character Details in New Set Images
Brie Larson has accelerated excitement around her role in her upcoming role in Fast X. The Captain Marvel star has revealed her character's name for the tenth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise is officially Tess. Sharing two behind-the-scenes images from the set on Twitter, Larson beamed as she showed off a sign with her much-awaited character name. A second image showed her badass boots propped against a chair adorning the name. Just in case there was any doubt, she captioned the post, "Name reveal," for good measure.
‘Sonic Prime’ Trailer Has the Blue Blur Fighting Shadow in 3D Animation
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Sonic Prime, an upcoming 3D animated series based on SEGA's beloved hedgehog mascot. The series will lead Sonic and his friends into a multiverse adventure, as the Blue Blur needs to fix reality after accidentally shattering the multiverse. While the new teaser...
