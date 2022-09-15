Read full article on original website
Ti West Explains Why He Chose an Emotional Monologue for 'Pearl's Climax
With October fast on September's heels, the horror genre has been churning out some fantastic, all-new original films, as well as prequels, sequels and everything in between. One such prequel is filmmaker Ti West's second part of his recently-announced X trilogy Pearl, starring Mia Goth. In the film, Goth portrays a young girl, Pearl, in the early 1900s whose only driving force in life is to become a star and escape her family's farm. Naive, ambitious and a bit unhinged, Pearl is willing to go to great, horrific lengths to obtain the lifestyle she wants. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, West spoke on the movie's culmination in the form of a nearly 10-minute monologue, on Goth's incredible performance, and how it was all captured on film.
'The Fabelmans' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Steven Spielberg's Film
After years of consolidating his filmmaking imprint in Hollywood, renowned director Steven Spielberg is finally sharing his story for a worldwide audience. The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical project that showcases Spielberg's childhood uncovering the marvels of recording his own ideas with a camera and slowly progressing to share them with audiences. The film, set to release in theaters on November 23, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8. During a Q&A session following the film's screening, the director talked about the casting process to find the right people to not only portray him but also portray his family.
'Nothing Compares' Trailer: Sinéad O'Connor Documentary Heads to Showtime
The life of one of the biggest names in music during the late 1980s and early 1990s is the subject of a yet-to-be released documentary that’s already picking up a bounty of awards. Showtime’s Nothing Compares will document the life of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor in a film that’s poised to only gain more momentum as it approaches its release. Recently, Showtime dropped the news that their latest project, which is helmed by Kathryn Ferguson, will not only be available for linear broadcasting and streaming, but that it will also be receiving a release in theaters in Los Angeles, New York, the U.K., and Ireland.
‘The Woman King’ Rules Friday Box Office with $6.8 Million
On the back of an A+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences and some enthusiastic reviews, director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King is coming in higher than expected with an anticipated $18 million three-day debut, following $1.7 million from Thursday previews and $6.8 million on Friday. The $50 million historical drama, starring and produced by Viola Davis, had a resounding premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and was projected to open between $13 million and $16 million.
'Jaws': Biggest Differences Between the Book and Film, From Affairs to the Mafia
If not for the title, one would find little to suggest that Jaws, the movie, is an adaptation of Jaws, the Peter Benchley novel. Motivations, character traits, subplots, length of appearances; even the themes differ between page and screen. The film is hailed as one of the best in Hollywood history, while the book has largely been forgotten, not helped by the author distancing himself from it in later years. Famously, the rights to the film adaptation were bought before the book had even been released, with Benchley allowed first crack at the screenplay. Steven Spielberg, however, simply didn’t like Benchley’s screenplay and brought in others to get the script to match his vision. And so, our tale (tail?) begins.
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
The 10 Best Pre-MCU Marvel Movies
Over the past fourteen years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a Hollywood juggernaut, becoming the biggest franchise in the history of cinema. Producing and ever-increasing number of blockbuster films every year, as well as a growing range of TV shows, the MCU is showing no sign of slowing down.
Who Is Elsa Bloodstone, the Monster Hunter in Disney+'s 'Werewolf by Night'?
Werewolf by Night will bring a number of new supernatural characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Gael Garcia Bernal's titular lycanthrope to the massive heap of vegetation known as the Man-Thing. But the most important may be Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone. The entire special will take place at Bloodstone Castle, where a group of monster hunters fights for a mystic artifact.
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
'Susie Searches': Alex Wolff Explains Why Kiersey Clemons Is One of His Favorite Scene Partners
If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'
When it comes to Abbott Elementary, we know all our favorite characters and the quirks that make them perfect. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on the show, and she's a teacher who has been there a long time and loves her students very much but also doesn't seem to love that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) loves her. But Ralph is now sharing who she really wanted to play in the show. In a new interview with Variety post her win at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph shared that she originally wanted to play Ava Coleman (who is played by Janelle James in the series).
'Gran Turismo' Casts 'Never Have I Ever' Star Darren Barnet Opposite David Harbour
Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo adaptation is revving for its release next year and now Never Have I Ever breakout star Darren Barnet is joining the race. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that he has boarded the David Harbour-led film from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions which also features Orlando Bloom and Archie Madekwe. Production is set to begin in Hungary this week.
The 10 Most Popular MCU Movies Based on Their Worldwide Box Office Earnings
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way in fifteen years. Ever since the release of Iron Man in 2008 officially brought on Phase One and introduced us to what would become the Infinity Saga. Since the beginning, the MCU has only ever continued to grow in popularity, expand its universe, and, more recently, further explore the multiverse in ways we'd not seen before.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet
When it comes to Cobra Kai as a legacy sequel series, it has featured a ton of references and cameos from the overall Karate Kid universe. While all these tie-ins have been satisfying in their own right, none of them were as unexpected or as well done as the Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) cameo during Season 5, Episode 5 "Extreme Measures." Many fans will remember her as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) potential love interest turned friend in The Karate Kid Part III. She saw first-hand the madness that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) were causing, in addition to the struggle they put Daniel through.
'The Wizard of Oz': 10 Biggest Differences Between the Movie and the Book
The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of the greatest movies of all time, and is considered by cinephiles and critics alike to be a classic and essential movie. The movie is based on a children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, who went on to write multiple other Oz books.
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 5 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of She-Hulk. A new week means a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and if the episode title is any indication, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is feeling “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans” as she fights a legal battle over her own pseudonym. Meanwhile, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese (Josh Segarra) track down a discreet and exclusive costume designer with the hopes of getting Jen some new She-Hulk-sized clothing to expand her limited wardrobe. Jen continues to explore her identity as She-Hulk and how it defines her, stumbling across several key Easter eggs and references along the way.
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
