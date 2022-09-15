Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room
MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
crawfordcountynow.com
This weeks Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Nicole Myers—46 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 250 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Myers is wanted for escape. She has ties to the Mansfield area. Marcus...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Music Fest Day 2 - Circle pits, hypnotic beats and acoustic ballads
BELLVILLE -- The crowd for night two of Mansfield Music Fest filtered in to celebrate the city’s beloved musical acts at Snow Trails on Saturday night. Musicians like Symphony In Peril, Weed Demon, and Sink The Ship traveled from Columbus and Cleveland to share their talents. But most acts remained close to their stomping grounds to play.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Scenes from the final day of the 172nd Bellville Street Fair
Residents from throughout Richland County and the surrounding area flocked into Bellville on Saturday for the 172nd Bellville Street Fair. The four-day event began Wednesday and concludes this evening.
richlandsource.com
Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
One killed in Holmes County motorcycle crash
A 51-year-old Massillon man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into two others on a motorcycle. It happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday along state Route 39, east of Township Road 219, according to a post on the Holmes County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
3 inert hand grenades, 1 inert mortar round found in Mansfield home
Police responded to a Mansfield home Saturday afternoon after a person cleaning it found three hand grenades and a mortar round inside.
richlandsource.com
Hairston joins Haring Realty Team
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Jim Hairston is the most recent addition to its team of professionals. Hairston serves as Treasurer for the City of Ontario and was recently involved with the Area Agency on Aging as their CFO. Born locally in Mansfield, he grew up near Akron. He worked at Tappan after graduating from Rio Grande University (Accounting Degree).
13abc.com
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Finnegan, Lex boys sizzle at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Shelby’s Huck Finnegan may want to consider transferring to Galion. That way he could always run at Amann Reservoir Park. The Galion Cross Country Festival was held Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council to honor Walden 'Butch' Jefferson by adding his name to street
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday is expected to honor one of its own in a permanent way. Council is scheduled to vote on a proposal to add a street sign bearing the name of Walden A. Jefferson to a section of Johns Avenue between Harker Street and Longview Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amber Alert for a 4-year-old Akron boy was canceled late Monday night after authorities safely located the child. Investigators said the boy was initially abducted after his mother was allegedly shot by his father, who was considered “armed and very dangerous” on Sept. 19 in Akron.
Man found shot to death in Akron parking lot
A man, who appears to have been shot to death, was discovered in an Akron parking lot over the weekend.
richlandsource.com
R. Michael Bond
ASHLAND: R. Michael Bond, 68, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family, after a brief but hard-fought battle with liver cancer. He was born on May 3, 1954 to parents Bobby Joe and Dolores (Crawford) Bond in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from college Michael moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he resided for more than 30 years until he moved back to Ohio.
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
Summit County court worker sues judge, deputies for attacking him while entering courthouse from employee entrance
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County judge argued with and shoved a court-appointed psychologist inside the downtown Akron courthouse, leading sheriff’s deputies to tackle and use a stun gun on the man for walking through an employee entrance at the courthouse, according to a lawsuit. Curtis Williams II,...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield mountain bike rider becomes fastest American woman on E-MTB
ASHLAND — A Mansfield woman became the fastest woman on an electric mountain bike in the U.S. in late August. Ashley Hendershot, 34, finished 10th in the UCI World E-MTB Championship Race held in Les Gets, France on Aug. 26.
