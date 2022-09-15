ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room

MANSFIELD -- The Sherman Room at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library is a treasure trove for local historians. Curious about Ohio's first Trial of the Century that happened to take place in Mansfield 1954? Head on up to the Sherman Room and you can find out how the local media breathlessly covered Max Sternbaum's epic murder case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield Music Fest Day 2 - Circle pits, hypnotic beats and acoustic ballads

BELLVILLE -- The crowd for night two of Mansfield Music Fest filtered in to celebrate the city’s beloved musical acts at Snow Trails on Saturday night. Musicians like Symphony In Peril, Weed Demon, and Sink The Ship traveled from Columbus and Cleveland to share their talents. But most acts remained close to their stomping grounds to play.
BELLVILLE, OH
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
richlandsource.com

Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair

ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Hairston joins Haring Realty Team

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Jim Hairston is the most recent addition to its team of professionals. Hairston serves as Treasurer for the City of Ontario and was recently involved with the Area Agency on Aging as their CFO. Born locally in Mansfield, he grew up near Akron. He worked at Tappan after graduating from Rio Grande University (Accounting Degree).
MANSFIELD, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
R. Michael Bond

R. Michael Bond

ASHLAND: R. Michael Bond, 68, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 surrounded by his family, after a brief but hard-fought battle with liver cancer. He was born on May 3, 1954 to parents Bobby Joe and Dolores (Crawford) Bond in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from college Michael moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he resided for more than 30 years until he moved back to Ohio.
ASHLAND, OH

