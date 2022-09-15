Read full article on original website
They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
Ahead of the FIFA international break, some prominent clubs (looking at the ones from Bavaria and Turin) are already facing some questions early in the season. At other sides, it could mean we see some managers being replaced before league action re-starts in less than a fortnight. Meanwhile, we saw...
With victory all but secured, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave the nod to the substitutes' bench. Changes were afoot, history would be made.
This guy. That is all. Just... this guy. Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week. If...
Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager. The Italian, 43, has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine. De Zerbi has signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, subject to a work permit. He...
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Arsenal lead chase for...
Son Heung-Min hits hat trick as Tottenham steamrolls Leicester 6-2
Son Heung-Min’s slow start to the Premier League season appears to be over. Son, who was rotated to the bench by Antonio Conte after starting the season with only one goal contribution in Tottenham’s first eight games, produced a hat trick anyway as Spurs clobbered Leicester City 6-2 on Saturday. Richarlison got the start for Tottenham over Son, but a wild first half saw Leicester take the lead on a twice-taken Youri Tielemans penalty, only to see Harry Kane and Eric Dier put Spurs ahead by the 21st minute (with both Tottenham goals coming on corner kicks). Leicester equalized through a James Maddison...
Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player in Premier League history when he came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on...
