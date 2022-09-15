ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return

The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
Tottenham vs. Leicester: Community Player Ratings

This guy. That is all. Just... this guy. Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week. If...
Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton appoint Italian as manager

Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager. The Italian, 43, has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine. De Zerbi has signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, subject to a work permit. He...
Son Heung-Min hits hat trick as Tottenham steamrolls Leicester 6-2

Son Heung-Min’s slow start to the Premier League season appears to be over. Son, who was rotated to the bench by Antonio Conte after starting the season with only one goal contribution in Tottenham’s first eight games, produced a hat trick anyway as Spurs clobbered Leicester City 6-2 on Saturday. Richarlison got the start for Tottenham over Son, but a wild first half saw Leicester take the lead on a twice-taken Youri Tielemans penalty, only to see Harry Kane and Eric Dier put Spurs ahead by the 21st minute (with both Tottenham goals coming on corner kicks). Leicester equalized through a James Maddison...
