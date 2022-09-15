ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Why Shasta County supervisors have no plans to hire new CEO until 2023

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 5 days ago
Shasta County will launch a national search for its next county executive officer.

That decision was announced coming out of closed session after the public portion of Tuesday's supervisors meeting.

And while it comes three months after supervisors approved Patrick Minturn as acting CEO, Supervisor Joe Chimenti said that is by design.

Chimenti and Supervisor Les Baugh both decided earlier this year that because they are retiring from the board at the end of 2022, they should not be involved with picking the new CEO.

"That was always the plan because we knew the two of us would be leaving. And because we had a very stable interim in Pat Minturn, the plan from day one was to hold off until the new board was seated," Chimenti said Wednesday.

Baugh said the interviews will take place in January, and there also will be a citizens committee that will weigh in on who should be the new CEO. Baugh said the new board will pick the members of the committee.

"It's appropriate that the new board members be involved," Baugh said.

Anderson Mayor Baron Browning and Chris Kelstrom are running for Baugh's District 5 seat. Vying for Chimenti's District 1 seat are Redding Councilwoman Erin Resner and business owner Kevin Crye.

Minturn started his job as the acting CEO in June and his contract runs through January. He is making $24,338 a month.

Minturn was selected after CEO Matt Pontes resigned in June. His time as county CEO was marked by a pandemic that turned supervisors meetings into a focal point for the anger over state and federal health restrictions.

Pontes is now Sierra Pacific Industries' director of wildfire and fuels management.

Jones' effort to put recall backer on health board fails

A recommendation to approve two people to the county's Public Health Advisory Board was considered a routine and noncontroversial matter, which is why it was placed on the Board of Supervisor’s consent agenda.

But since joining the board in January 2021, District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones has routinely pulled items off the consent agenda — especially matters dealing with public health — for further scrutiny.

And Tuesday was no different.

Jones didn't want to appoint one of the recommendations, Chief Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Hanna. Instead, he recommended Arthur Gorman, a registered nurse who has been a vocal critic of vaccine mandates for health care workers and in schools.

Gorman also supported the recall of former District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty, a campaign that Jones helped lead. Recall supporters were angry about rules governing meetings, the county's cooperation with state and federal COVID-19 safety mandates and many other tasks outside the county's control.

Jones said he wanted Gorman because the board needs somebody from the local health community rather than an attorney from the DA's office.

Public Health Director Robin Schurig told supervisors that the board does have two physicians, a chiropractor and a nurse practitioner, and that a membership committee conducted interviews before a recommendation to seat Hanna and Ruth Atkins were brought to supervisors.

Gorman did not apply for a seat on the health board, but Jones said he had talked to Gorman, who asked that his name now be considered.

“I appreciate Supervisor Jones’ concern, but this is an advisory board, it’s not a decision-making (board) and it is well-represented in the health care community,” Supervisor Joe Chimenti said, adding that it’s important to have a diverse board that includes people who are not just in the health care community because “it gives us more of a citizens’ view.”

Baugh, who calls Gorman a close friend, said if Gorman had gone through the normal process to be considered then maybe it’s a different story. He also said that each supervisor picks a person from their district to be on the board.

Ann Morningstar, a Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District trustee, represents District 4. She was first appointed in 2017 and then reappointed in 2020 by previous District 4 Supervisor Steve Morgan, whom Jones defeated in November 2020.

Baugh added that even if supervisors voted to ask the health board to consider Gorman, there is no guarantee it would return a recommendation for him, adding, “I would say that would probably not be the name that would come forward.

“I am not interested in micromanaging a public health advisory board and I think that is what’s happening here,” Baugh said.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to appoint Atkins and Hanna. Jones and Tim Garman cast the dissenting votes.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding.

Comments / 0

actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Redding PD seizes large amount of fentanyl; suspect arrested

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “In July of 2022, the officers of the Redding Police Department Bike Team initiated an investigation into a person responsible for delivering fentanyl into Downtown Redding, Hilltop Drive, and surrounding areas. Fentanyl use has been identified as a growing problem throughout the Hilltop Drive and Downtown areas. The investigation identified Tara Detrant (34 years of Anderson) as a possible suspect. On September 1st, 2022, the RPD Bike Team, with the assistance of the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Shasta Inter-Agency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF), conducted a traffic stop on Detrant’s vehicle. A search warrant was served on Detrant’s vehicle which resulted in officers locating approximately 10 ounces of fentanyl and other items of narcotic paraphernalia.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest man after drugs discovered during traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. - A man was taken into custody in Redding after narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, an officer with the Redding Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Authorities say that officers suspected that the driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Trenton Conant of...
REDDING, CA
SFGate

Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
