ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne: It's on the Cardinals to rebuild rivalry with UK

By Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FDrj_0hwREnaG00

If Kenny Payne has his way, his Louisville men’s basketball program will have a robust, renewed rivalry with John Calipari and Kentucky.

But Payne said he intends for his friendship with his longtime former boss to last.

The state’s best-known basketball coaches spoke together Wednesday night at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting Dinner, and before they took the stage at Louisville’s Downtown Marriott, Payne said he and Calipari remain close despite impending competition — on the court and the recruiting trail.

“It's been good,” Payne said. “I mean, I love John Calipari. He feels the same about me. Obviously, we know that we have jobs that make us go at each other. At the end of the day, (when) we compete against each other, he wants to beat my head in, as he's said already. And I want to win a game. By one.”

Kenny and Kentucky:Kenny Payne refutes 'Kenny Payne won those games' catchphrase

Payne worked as an assistant for Calipari for 10 seasons at Kentucky before leaving to join the coaching staff of the NBA’s New York Knicks. He left that position after less than a year to become the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater.

That means an annual game against Calipari — the teams will meet this season on Dec. 31 at Rupp Arena in Lexington — and, at times, competition for top recruits.

Both Louisville and Kentucky are pursuing combo guard DJ Wagner, the No. 1 player in the country in the high school class of 2023 according to 247Sports Composite.

Wagner’s grandfather, Milt Wagner, is a former Louisville great and a member of Payne’s coaching staff. DJ’s father, Dajuan Wagner, played for Calipari at Memphis.

Coaches can’t speak publicly about specific unsigned recruits.

But Payne made some waves with public comments recently about the nature of recruiting that led some to wonder if his relationship to Calipari was strained. Last month at the St. Stephen Baptist Men's Ministry Prayer Breakfast, Payne told attendees that he’s been struck by some of the “hatred” on the recruiting trail.

“I wasn’t prepared for universities to say, ‘Louisville’s going on probation. Why would you ever go there,’ to deter these kids from listening,’” Payne said then, according to WHAS-TV. “And especially from people that I’ve helped in the past. And it’s a lesson for me. As I’ve taken this job — and I hate to say this — my relationships with certain people that have been in my life for 30, 40 years, has changed. And that hurts me. It hurts me.”

On Wednesday, Payne cleared the air on a piece of that comment.

“Was not intended for Cal,” he said. “Not at all.”

If the coaches have beef, they hid it well on Wednesday.

Cards schedule released:Everything we know about the full 2022-2023 Louisville men's basketball schedule

During a session on stage that lasted more than an hour, Calipari and Payne heaped praise on each other. They spoke glowingly about each other and their time together at Kentucky. They talked about elevating the rivalry, about the importance to the state that its top programs both be elite.

And they shared a few laughs.

As the coaches discussed the importance of name, image and likeness legislation in Kentucky, they agreed that NIL can’t be the sole reason a recruit picks their program — but that there’s room in Kentucky for both to have thriving NIL options for players.

“That should be the cherry on top,” Payne said. “But to have an equal playing field, what better state than this one? This is a basketball state… .”

“Careful,” Calipari interrupted.

The line got a big laugh, a reference to Calipari’s “basketball school” comments that drew the ire of UK football coach Mark Stoops last month. Calipari said Stoops is “a terrific coach and a good man and he and I are fine.”

Payne hopes he and Calipari remain that way, too.

But he also wants a strong rivalry with his neighbor to the east, one more competitive than it’s been in recent years, with Kentucky winning 11 of 14 meetings since Calipari took the job.

“It's on this program to bring up the rivalry,” Payne said. “It’s not on Cal and Kentucky. We have to do our part. We have to build a culture to where it's a real rivalry again.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Thousands...
SHIVELY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Basketball
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor urges public to recognize symptoms of lymphoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sept. 15, is National Lymphoma Awareness Day, and Louisville-area doctors are bringing attention to this common type of cancer. Non-Hodgkins is the more common form lymphoma and typically affects people in their late 60s. It's treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but there are some symptoms to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning. The shooting took place around 8 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Dajuan Wagner
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Milt Wagner
wdrb.com

Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Nba#Rupp Arena
wbiw.com

Obituary: Pamela Jo Meadows

Pamela Jo Meadows, 70, of Mitchell, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born October 30, 1951, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Jim and Jenny (Edwards) Leonard. Pam married Phillip Meadows on May 12, 1984. Pam retired from NSWC Crane after 38...
MITCHELL, IN
Wave 3

Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
wbiw.com

Obituary: Leasa M. Francis

Leasa M. Francis, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her residence. Born March 23, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William Eugene and Rudeen (Luttrell) Patton. She married. Clarence L. Francis on April 3, 1995, and he preceded her in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Lynn May

Karen Lynn May, 66, of Bedford passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. at Mitchell Manor. Karen was born in Bedford on December 29, 1955, to Robert and Mary (Potts) May. Karen was a graduate of Bedford High School and Oakland City College, she retired from Visteon in Bedford.
BEDFORD, IN
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs man and woman shot, killed in Shively

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the people killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Shively as Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Shively Police Department said that at 6:30 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 3200 block...
SHIVELY, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy