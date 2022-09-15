Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne: It's on the Cardinals to rebuild rivalry with UK

If Kenny Payne has his way, his Louisville men’s basketball program will have a robust, renewed rivalry with John Calipari and Kentucky.

But Payne said he intends for his friendship with his longtime former boss to last.

The state’s best-known basketball coaches spoke together Wednesday night at the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting Dinner, and before they took the stage at Louisville’s Downtown Marriott, Payne said he and Calipari remain close despite impending competition — on the court and the recruiting trail.

“It's been good,” Payne said. “I mean, I love John Calipari. He feels the same about me. Obviously, we know that we have jobs that make us go at each other. At the end of the day, (when) we compete against each other, he wants to beat my head in, as he's said already. And I want to win a game. By one.”

Kenny and Kentucky:Kenny Payne refutes 'Kenny Payne won those games' catchphrase

Payne worked as an assistant for Calipari for 10 seasons at Kentucky before leaving to join the coaching staff of the NBA’s New York Knicks. He left that position after less than a year to become the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater.

That means an annual game against Calipari — the teams will meet this season on Dec. 31 at Rupp Arena in Lexington — and, at times, competition for top recruits.

Both Louisville and Kentucky are pursuing combo guard DJ Wagner, the No. 1 player in the country in the high school class of 2023 according to 247Sports Composite.

Wagner’s grandfather, Milt Wagner, is a former Louisville great and a member of Payne’s coaching staff. DJ’s father, Dajuan Wagner, played for Calipari at Memphis.

Coaches can’t speak publicly about specific unsigned recruits.

But Payne made some waves with public comments recently about the nature of recruiting that led some to wonder if his relationship to Calipari was strained. Last month at the St. Stephen Baptist Men's Ministry Prayer Breakfast, Payne told attendees that he’s been struck by some of the “hatred” on the recruiting trail.

“I wasn’t prepared for universities to say, ‘Louisville’s going on probation. Why would you ever go there,’ to deter these kids from listening,’” Payne said then, according to WHAS-TV. “And especially from people that I’ve helped in the past. And it’s a lesson for me. As I’ve taken this job — and I hate to say this — my relationships with certain people that have been in my life for 30, 40 years, has changed. And that hurts me. It hurts me.”

On Wednesday, Payne cleared the air on a piece of that comment.

“Was not intended for Cal,” he said. “Not at all.”

If the coaches have beef, they hid it well on Wednesday.

Cards schedule released:Everything we know about the full 2022-2023 Louisville men's basketball schedule

During a session on stage that lasted more than an hour, Calipari and Payne heaped praise on each other. They spoke glowingly about each other and their time together at Kentucky. They talked about elevating the rivalry, about the importance to the state that its top programs both be elite.

And they shared a few laughs.

As the coaches discussed the importance of name, image and likeness legislation in Kentucky, they agreed that NIL can’t be the sole reason a recruit picks their program — but that there’s room in Kentucky for both to have thriving NIL options for players.

“That should be the cherry on top,” Payne said. “But to have an equal playing field, what better state than this one? This is a basketball state… .”

“Careful,” Calipari interrupted.

The line got a big laugh, a reference to Calipari’s “basketball school” comments that drew the ire of UK football coach Mark Stoops last month. Calipari said Stoops is “a terrific coach and a good man and he and I are fine.”

Payne hopes he and Calipari remain that way, too.

But he also wants a strong rivalry with his neighbor to the east, one more competitive than it’s been in recent years, with Kentucky winning 11 of 14 meetings since Calipari took the job.

“It's on this program to bring up the rivalry,” Payne said. “It’s not on Cal and Kentucky. We have to do our part. We have to build a culture to where it's a real rivalry again.”