View from the Cab: Ag report provides recommendations

Earlier this summer, the Precision Conservation Management (PCM) program released its data summary report for 2015-2021.

The report provides clear, objectively analyzed, aggregated and anonymized results for more than 12,000 agricultural fields in Illinois spanning PCM’s full dataset and demonstrating the financial and environmental differences resulting from various tillage, nutrient management and cover crop practices.

This report outlines five main recommendations for farmers considering a different strategy on page 16 regarding MRTN nitrogen application guidelines, fall-applying nitrogen, tillage and cover crops.

PCM Operations Manager Clay Bess highlights two of those recommendations that he makes to farmers that have been supported by data over the past two to three years: fall nitrogen application timing and tillage passes.

“It’s true that the main benefit of fall applied nitrogen is logistics, but we continue to find that it’s worth developing a plan for spring or in-season applied nitrogen. Fall applied nitrogen has proven to be less efficient than spring or summer applied programs, supporting the fact that nitrogen is lost through the winter, and fall-applied nitrogen can be $20-$30 per acre behind other timing methods,” says Bess.

And on tillage passes, Bess notes that anything more than two passes is not worth the time or money.

“On bean stubble and corn stalks, farmers who perform three or more passes of tillage are seeing a drastic decrease in return per acre,” says Bess. “Yields are dragging, and the additional power costs make the decision to remove at least one of those passes easy and backed by our seven years of data, not to mention the drastic environmental impacts of that third tillage trip.”

“To go one step further, only a quarter of our most profitable corn farmers perform more than one tillage pass, and only one third of our most profitable soybean farmers perform more than one tillage pass.”

PCM is a farmer service program jointly funded by IL Corn and Illinois Soybean Association to help farmers understand and manage risks associated with adopting new conservation practices with the objective of helping farmers make sound financial decisions. The program evaluates conservation practices both on their impact to the environment and their impact to family farmer profitability. For more information about PCM and to view the full data summary report, visit www.precisionconservation.org.

For the latest ag news and area harvest updates this fall, visit www.centralillinoisfarmnetwork.com.