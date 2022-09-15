Iowa City's Jade Roghair comes from family of swimmers, but hopes to create her own identity as senior

With the long-standing success of the Iowa City West/Liberty High Trojan Bolts girls' swim team, expectations are high for anyone on the roster.

For senior Jade Roghair, the pressure is even greater. She has had to follow the careers of older sisters Ariel, Jasmine and Aurora, who had great success of their own.

But rather than compare her accomplishments to her sisters, Jade Roghair said she has grown to rely on her family for support and advice.

"I know that my parents will be proud of me no matter what," Roghair said. "Early on, I used to lean on my sisters a lot, which helped me to develop a passion for the sport. But then I was able to grow from my sisters as they graduated and was able to make new friends and have next experiences without them."

With the guidance of her support system and her natural talent, Roghair has thrived and put together a remarkable senior season.

As of Tuesday, Roghair ranks in the top-five fastest times in Iowa in the 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley.

She holds the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.66) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:04.99, which was fast enough to qualify for this year's state swim meet).

While her times are impressive, Roghair said her years of experience have shown her that there are even more important things that come from competition.

"Having a fast time is not the only answer," Roghair said. "Even if you do not have your best time every single meet, you can learn from every race that you do and apply that technique in the future."

One of the more important things is her development as a leader. That's something that West High/Liberty's coach Byron Butler said he's noticed most about Roghair this season.

"Jade would admit that she's not the vocal leader," Butler said. "Her sister Aurora may have embodied that more as a senior. But Jade is not only our fastest swimmer, but no one outworks her. When everyone sees her show up to every practice and give it her all, as a coach it makes my job easy."

Butler has been a part of the coaching staff for a decade, which has allowed him the chance to see many talented swimmers first-hand.

He credits those swimmers and their parents' year-long commitment to the sport, which makes them more prepared once the school year starts.

"Almost all of our success is because of the kids and their parents who are so dedicated to the sport," Butler said. "A lot of our talent comes from the club teams in the area, where kids are competing for most of the year. So, once they get here for the high school season and we can help them improve, even just a little bit, that is a big thing for us."

That combination has helped the Trojan Bolts to finish in the top six of all state qualifying teams since 2017. This season offers a chance for the program to win its first team state title under Butler.

Hoping to earn some hardware of her own, Roghair has competed in the state championship meet every year that she has been in high school.

With one final opportunity, she said she likes her chances of winning.

"I really want to end this season with a bang," Roghair said. "I am looking forward to the state meet because of how well things are stacking up so far. It is nice to see that I have tough competition that I will have to race, because that will help push me even more."

