These Two On-Chain Signals Precede Bitcoin Falls, Suggests Analyst
An analyst has suggested that two on-chain signals may be used to predict Bitcoin falls as they seem to have historically preceded drops in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Selling Of 7yrs-10yrs Old Coins Spiked Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC dumping of...
Why Buying Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Fantom would be the Best Cryptocurrency Decision for You?
Since Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way, cryptocurrencies have played an important role in the global economy, and they have continued to grow and gain widespread usage. Numerous cryptocurrencies have been developed to provide diverse services and solutions to global societal and economic concerns. Three of these digital currencies, Bitcoin (BTC)...
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
LBank Exchange Will List NEBTC on September 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022. As a digital wallet...
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
Bitcoin May Retest $20,000 Zone Before It Drops To $18,000 Level
Fear has gripped investors and traders alike in light of the recent adverse market action. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has suffered the highest levels of selling pressure since the crisis in June and July. With a high of $22,400 on September 13 and a low of $18,790 today, Bitcoin...
Why Cradles: Origin of Species Will Change Your Mind About NFT Gaming
NFT gaming, while probably a novelty aspect in blockchain gaming, can no longer be considered a niche but an established part of games built on blockchain. With the ability to earn being a major pull for gamers, NFT gaming has attracted a large number of new players. At some point in 2021, there were game streamers who were posting earnings in the thousands of dollars every week due to their participation in these NFT games.
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
Solana Price Trades Laterally, What Could Be The Next Level?
Solana price has been volatile over the last week, with no significant change in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOL fell by 6%. At the moment, the Solana price is neither swaying towards the bullish zone nor the bearish territory. The technical outlook for the altcoin has...
Neo (NEO), VeChain (VET) Return To Growth Path While Chronoly.io Boosts Positivity In Market
Several cryptocurrencies have emerged as convincing investment instruments in recent times. While crypto investors were dormant for the last six months due to the prevalence of strong bearish sentiment in the market, they have jumped into the arena again, following the market’s much-awaited revival. Investors are keen to make investments in projects that can offer them a good return. That said, Neo (NEO), VeChain (VET) and Chronoly.io (CRNO) are the focus of investors. While Neo (NEO) and VeChain (VET) have shown a comeback, Chronoly.io (CRNO) has impressed the market analysts with an outstanding pre-sale performance. Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) tokens were sold out during the pre-sale, with a price increment of 690%.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
Cardano (ADA) Price Fails To Break $0.5 Despite Vasil Hype
The Cardano Vasil hard fork has been in the works for a while now. Hype for this hard fork had been overshadowed by that of the Ethereum Merge, but now that the Merge is done and out of the way, the focus has now fallen back on the Cardano network once more. Given this, there has been much optimism about where the price of ADA is going from here, but the digital asset has not given any indication of positive movement.
TA: Bitcoin Price Makes U-Turn, Why BTC Could Tumble to $18K
Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $20,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC traded below $19,000 and remains at a risk of a move to $18,000. Bitcoin started a fresh decline and traded below the $19,500 support. The price is now trading below $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
WATCH: Bitcoin Bloody Monday Leads To Reversal Hammer | BTCUSD September 19, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a recent showing from bulls after a bloody Monday morning open in Bitcoin price action. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 19, 2022. Last night, we had the weekly close in Bitcoin price, and overnight, there was a...
Bitcoin Price Bottom To Take Place In Q4 This Year, Crypto Expert Predicts
Bitcoin price sliding deeper into the pit can likely happen before this year ends. Last week, the cryptocurrency market shed $165 billion of its total market capitalization with crypto frontrunner Bitcoin slumping into a bearish streak. With this development, both traders and investors are now making conscious efforts to look...
Bitcoin And Ethereum Plunge Brings The Whole Market Down
The Merge hasn’t pushed crypto prices as expected. Instead, the third week of September has kicked off with more reds than greens. The entire market has plunged, and even the overall market cap dropped. Currently, many crypto assets are losing every hour. Many crypto exchanges are forcefully liquidating leveraged...
Apecoin (APE) Price Prediction for 2022 as The Hideaways delivers 100% gains
Apecoin’s APE token has been dropping in price ahead of a scheduled token unlock to release over 25 million tokens to the market and add to selling pressure. Whilst the market has been crashing, The Hideaways (HDWY) recently rewarded early investors with 100% gains. The project is still in its early stages, with analysts predicting further gains of at least 400% by November 2022.
Cosmos ATOM Also Loses Its Gains As Market Fluctuates Heavily
ATOM remained an exception to the general downtrend of the crypto market for a couple of days as it continued to gain despite heavy price fluctuations of other tokens. The Ethereum Merge took place successfully on September 15th, marking a historic moment in the history of crypto. However, just as some analysts predicted, it did not result in a spike as optimists have forecasted. In fact, most cryptos, including ETH, and BTC, experienced a downturn at the same time. This confirmed the “Buy the rumor, sell the news” tag; crypto analysts conferred on the event in advance.
