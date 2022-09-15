Palo Duro hosts West Plains in Thursday night high school football action

The Palo Duro Dons earned their first win of the 2022 season last Friday night when they went on the road and defeated Lubbock Estacado 31-20 in a come-from-behind victory. The win snapped a five-game losing streak that dated back to last season, and second-year coach Eric Mims and Co. will be aiming for a second straight win this week to continue building on their current momentum.

Meanwhile, the first-year West Plains Wolves and coach Adam Cummings are still searching for their first win in program history and are looking forward to their head-to-head matchup against a talented Dons squad this Thursday night at Dick Bivins Stadium.

"We want to win now, and I think our kids are getting closer," Cummings said. "With PD coming off their victory, obviously they got a taste of it. It makes you a little nervous going into a game against a talented team like them and you feel like they're turning the page and going in the direction they want to go. It's a little nerve-racking, but at the same time I think our kids are very hungry."

The Dons won last week behind their run game and ability to make solid in-game adjustments on the defensive side of the ball. Mims was proud of the progress that his team showed on the field against Estacado and is hoping his squad can build off of that performance at home this week.

"We want to be a physical, smash-mouth football team," Mims said. "Last week, we established our dominance in the trenches, and that's what we want to do week-in and week-out. … We've got to continue to come out and play fast from the beginning. The offense made strides last week and we want to continue to make them this week."

The two-quarterback system with Jayden Garza and Avery Randle continues to lead the Don offense, along with playmaking seniors Kameron Brown and Tre'sean Monroe coming out of the backfield. Senior receiver Abdurahman Hussein has also impressed early in the year as Palo Duro's passing game continues to develop.

"We have to stay the course," Mims said. "It's a long season and the year didn't get started the way we would have liked for it to. We did finally break into the win column, so we have to continue to get better week-in and week-out. We want to be playing our best football going into the playoffs."

West Plains is led offensively by freshman quarterback Reid Macon and junior running back Jordi Hernandez. Macon has continued to grow into the Wolves' offense each week and has played well for a freshman with just three varsity games under his belt. Macon has completed 53-of-104 passes for 535 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions. He is also a threat with his legs and has rushed for 128 yards and a score to currently sit second on the team behind Hernandez's 213 yards.

The Wolves have improved each week and will need to find more consistency on the offensive side to have a chance at pulling off an upset on the road this Thursday night.

"Our guys are hungry, they want to win now," Cummings said. "Everybody talks about the grace period and that we're building, but at the same time our players are competitive and our coaches are competitive. We play the game to win. We want to win now and I think we're getting closer."

Defensively, Palo Duro is allowing 26.0 points per game, while West Plains is allowing 35.7 points per game. The Wolves have struggled to find the end zone so far through their first three games, but they are moving in the right direction and gaining more confidence and chemistry with each showing.

After a shaky start to the new season, both teams are aiming for more consistency on both sides of the ball, and Thursday night will be the next step in that journey.

"We're learning how to be tough, we're learning how to be persistent, we're learning how to have tenacity and all of the characteristics that you're going to have to have to make a deep run in November and December," Cummings said.

WEST PLAINS AT PALO DURO

Non-district football

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Dick Bivins Stadium, Amarillo

Records: Palo Duro 1-2; West Plains 0-3

