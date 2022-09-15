ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

BROOKSVILLE — The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited driver license services has been relocated from the Judicial Center’s Record Storage parking lot to the Tax Collector’s U.S. 98 North branch office at 11319 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville. This location change is scheduled...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 19

A man walking across U.S. 19 on Saturday night, Sept. 17, was hit and killed by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck was traveling south on U.S. 19 and collided with a pedestrian walking east across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive at about 10:11 p.m.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22

BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting. Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface....
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Commission approves wide-ranging capital program

BROOKSVILLE – The days of kicking the can down the road are over, county commissioners said on Sept. 13 as they voted 5-0 to approve a five-year capital improvement plan that will bring some major changes to Hernando County. Budget Director Toni Brady showed a plan that has almost...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works

A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
BRADENTON, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland restaurant violations

Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
LAKELAND, FL
ABC Action News

1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash

BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed...
BRADENTON, FL

