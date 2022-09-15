Read full article on original website
Hernando Briefs
BROOKSVILLE — The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited driver license services has been relocated from the Judicial Center’s Record Storage parking lot to the Tax Collector’s U.S. 98 North branch office at 11319 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville. This location change is scheduled...
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
‘Never forget’: County remembers 9/11 victims at VFW ceremony
SPRING HILL — For Rafael Diaz, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, was going to be a day spent at a polling place, keeping order. The NYPD patrolman’s routine assignment — and his whole world — changed at 8:47 a.m., when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
Breaking: Man Shot And Killed In Wooded Area Of SR-52 In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of SR 52 and Colony Rd. in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the preliminary investigation suggests that an adult male was walking along the road when he entered the
Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 19
A man walking across U.S. 19 on Saturday night, Sept. 17, was hit and killed by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck was traveling south on U.S. 19 and collided with a pedestrian walking east across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive at about 10:11 p.m.
Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22
BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting. Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface....
Pasco Sheriff: 17-Year-Old Nevaeh Banks Located And Is Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – 17-year-old Nevaeh Banks has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Nevaeh Banks, a missing-runaway 17-year-old. Banks is 5’6”, around 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last
Commission approves wide-ranging capital program
BROOKSVILLE – The days of kicking the can down the road are over, county commissioners said on Sept. 13 as they voted 5-0 to approve a five-year capital improvement plan that will bring some major changes to Hernando County. Budget Director Toni Brady showed a plan that has almost...
Pasco Deputies Seeking Tips In New Port Richey Shooting That Claimed Life Of 35-Year-Old Man
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that occurred this morning in New Port Richey. The victim’s family has waived their Marsy’s law protections and has given PSO permission to release the decedent’s information in the hopes of finding additional
Ron DeSantis, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren to come face-to-face in federal court Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will face off in Tallahassee federal court Monday, in a case experts said Friday could have major implications for the Florida legal system. Warren, who believes his job never should have been taken from him, will be...
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the
Bicyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Pinellas County
The police said that interviews claimed the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west between Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive around 9:15 a.m.
Wake up Sheriff Grady Judd the program works…. So do it and save taxpayer money
The millions of cats in our homes and in our neighborhoods are not a public health threat. There has not been a confirmed case of cat-to-human rabies transmission in the U.S. in more than 40 years. On top of that, most cases of toxoplasmosis stem from undercooked food, not cats....
Construction worker killed at Port Tampa Bay after concrete slab falls onto him
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker died from his injuries after an estimated 3,000-pound concrete slab landed on top of him Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The incident happened just before 6:45 a.m. at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. It's...
9M gallons of wastewater bypassed into Manatee River; city says improvements are in the works
A public notice of pollution was released by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week after nine million gallons of partially-treated wastewater had to be bypassed into the Manatee River. The city said excess amounts of rain overloaded its wastewater treatment plant and left them with no choice. The bypass took place during a ten-hour period beginning Monday night and ending Tuesday morning.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
New affordable housing complex opening in Tampa for 20 families
Twenty families got a glimpse of what will soon be their new homes on Thursday.
Lakeland restaurant violations
Miller’s Lakeland Ale House, 5650 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 7 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations and four basic violations. Winghouse Bar And Grill, 4515 S Florida Ave, was closed Sept. 6 after inspectors reported two high-priority violations, two intermediate-priority violations and four basic violations. Pest violations.
1 dead, 3 injured after Bradenton crash
BRADENTON, Fla. — One person has died and three others have been injured following a crash in Bradenton on Saturday, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The release stated that a sedan was traveling east on State Road 70 approaching Robert McGee Road when it crossed...
U-Haul says human error to blame for couple’s missing truck in Tampa Bay move
U-Haul has issued a statement after a Tampa Bay couple's truck went missing with all their belongings inside, taking responsibility as a company for a "clerical mistake."
