Read full article on original website
Related
I ditched my bridesmaids on my wedding day – it cost me a friendship but saved me thousands, so I have no regrets
WALKING down the aisle with an entourage of blushing bridesmaids is most brides’ dream. But for newlywed Zoe Wells it sounded like a nightmare. The 30-year-old marketing executive from Rushton, Northants, banned bridesmaids from her May wedding to husband Jordan, 29, a software engineer — to save cash and swerve any dramas.
Groom and five guests mysteriously die at wedding in Nigeria, with bride and seven others treated in hospital
A groom and five guests have mysteriously died after attending a wedding in Nigeria, while the bride and seven others are being treated in hospital. Obinna Dieke, 33, and his wife Nebechi were married on Friday at a ceremony attended by their friends and family near the city of Enugu, southern Nigeria.
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
Does ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Have a New Girlfriend Amid Divorce From Chantel Everett?
Over it? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno may be in the midst of a divorce, but is the Dominican Republic native already dating again? Keep reading to find out everything we know about his current relationship status. Why Did Pedro and Chantel’s Marriage End?. After six years of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groom and Six Guests Mysteriously Die After Wedding
A mass fatality event took the lives of six guests and the groom at a wedding in the rural community of Eka Utara in Enugu State, Nigeria, on Saturday, while another eight were left hospitalized, including the bride. An unnamed doctor who received some of the patients told Nigerian newspaper Vanguard that five of them had also died while receiving care. According to reports, the guests began showing symptoms when they returned home from the wedding ceremony to continue the celebration. Officials say they were found the next morning “unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” according a statement by Enugu State Command. There seems to be no clear reason why the crowd fell so violently ill, though an anonymous source in the community told Vanguard that prevailing theories include food poisoning, carbon dioxide poisoning from the nearby power generator, or ingested insecticide. “We are really in a state of confusion now,” the source told the outlet. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find the cause of the tragedy.Read it at Vanguard
Mom Refusing To Watch Stepkids So Husband's Ex Can Attend Wedding Cheered
"He needs to manage his relationship with HIS ex wife and THEIR kids, it's not your job," commented one user.
Man Cheered for 'Embarrassing' His Sister-in-Law at Her Wedding
"She and I don't have much of a relationship outside of your usual pleasantries, and I don't feel comfortable with her holding my son," said the man.
Bride Asking Mom to Grow Wedding Flowers as a Joke Goes Viral: 'Amazing'
"Wow what an amazing mum! The things mothers do for us." a TikToker wrote, after a video posted of the beautiful floral display went viral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Am The Only Family Member Not Invited To A Wedding—What Should I Do?
"After hearing that everyone else in my family and extended family received a save the date, I honestly thought it was a mistake."
My mom ate too much at a wedding and gained 7 pounds in 1 day: 'Let's go sit in the sauna,' I said
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was a pre-teen, my mother and I joined a now-defunct fitness center called Women's World. As you can tell from the name, it was open to women only.
'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding
Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
I've been a bridesmaid over 125 times. Here's how I told 5 friends I couldn't be in their wedding parties.
I used to think I had to agree to everything when my friends got married. But now as a professional bridesmaid, I've learned how to politely decline.
I'm Being Bankrupted By My Friend's Wedding—What Should I Do?
"In total, the entire cost of the wedding for me would be $660, and I'm worried about what other expenses might pop up."
Marriage crumbles when woman talks in sleep and reveals secret to husband
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you had suspicions of your wife cheating on you? If there were clues here and there, little things that may or may not add up, but then what if there’s one glaring fact you can’t escape from?
'The very useful dress' was worn by five brides who got married during wartime
Couples planning a wartime wedding had to be inventive, as silk was used for parachutes and not available for wedding dresses.
PETS・
thebrag.com
Popular ‘The Bachelor’ star hospitalised after having her drinking spiked
Popular The Bachelor Australia star Florence Moerenhout was rushed to hospital after she believes her drink was spiked on a night out at a Melbourne bar. Florence took to her Instagram stories to warn her followers about what she believes is an ongoing “issue in Melbourne at the moment”.
Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Beachside Malibu Home for $70.4 Million
The buyer of Cindy Crawford’s former Malibu estate that went into contract last month has been revealed. According to Dirt, Kim Kardashian scooped up the seaside property for $70.4 million in an off-market deal that closed last week—a steal compared to the initial $99.5 million asking price from when the home was last listed. The sellers are investor Adam Weiss and his wife, Yellowstone actress Barret Swatek, who bought the home from Crawford in 2018 for $45 million.
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Recap: Usman Wants 4 Wives
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 4 “Truth Hurts.”]. Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is wasting no time getting down to the drama, with at least two couples looking like they may truly be on the rocks. But we do finally get to see a honeymoon.
Kylie Jenner Juggles The Karjenner Cousins – Stormi, Chicago, True, & Dream – At Disneyland
Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter and nieces to a trip to the happiest place on Earth! The makeup mogul was spotted at Disneyland with Stormi, 4, and Stormi’s cousins — Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 — on Thursday (September 15). In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with the four tots as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!
SheKnows
Kim Kardashian Sets a 2022 Real Estate Record in Malibu After Buying Luxurious $70 Million Estate
If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, then you know Kim Kardashian has been making some real estate moves. She not only put one of her Hidden Hills homes up for sale (a major fixer-upper), but she also bought a Malibu estate with a celebrity history for $70.4 million. The off-market deal is a property sale record for the Malibu area, and the fourth-highest price in the entire state of California for 2022. (Holy cow!)
Comments / 0