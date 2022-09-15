Read full article on original website
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
A Smart Pedal Vehicle is Not Just a Bike!
Mocci, also known as the Magic Ride, was designed and manufactured in Munich, Germany, with the idea coming as early as 2014. Today, Mocci prides itself on having developed a new category for e-bikes. The Smart Pedal Vehicle (SPV) will supply energy to the rear wheel motor while the rider pedals. Even more surprising, all of this is achieved without a belt or chain.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Good News Network
New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air
A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
Daimler Truck CEO says output could have been higher by 'five-digit figure' without supply chain problems
HANNOVER, Germany, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck's (DTGGe.DE) deliveries could have been higher by a "five-digit figure" in 2021 and 2022 if it had not faced supply chain problems, its chief executive Martin Daum told Reuters.
Motley Fool
Rivian Just Snagged a Key Electric Van Partnership
Rivian and Mercedes are forming a joint venture to produce electric vans. Both companies will benefit by sharing manufacturing costs. The partnership could help Rivian carve out a bigger space in the electric van market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
ship-technology.com
EPS wins charter contract from Crowley for four new LNG-driven vessels
The new vessels, which are expected to be delivered in 2025, will be constructed by South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has secured a charter contract from US-based shipping and logistics firm Crowley for four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered newbuild containerships. Under the long-term time...
BBC
New £40m wind farm near Darvel gets green light
A new £40m onshore wind farm has been granted planning permission by South Lanarkshire Council. Developers Banks Renewables have won approval for six large turbines at Mill Rig Wind Farm near Darvel. The project, which straddles the South Lanarkshire and East Ayrshire border, will have a capacity of about...
Autoweek.com
Hyundai's XCIENT Truck Will Help EPA Hydrogen Transport Project
Teaming up with a local California Air Quality District, Hyundai will build five hydrogen-electric big rigs to transport liquified hydrogen across California. Specifically, the trucks will serve as contractors for First Element Fuel, the largest hydrogen refueling operator in the US, before going into general commercial service. This project will...
How the elite will see out the apocalypse: Swiss firm creates huge fortified underground bunkers for 'the most powerful individuals in the world'
A Swiss firm is offering to build apocalypse-proof fortified bunkers underneath the residences for 'the most powerful individuals in the world'. Oppidum has unveiled its new L' Heritage 1,000sqm fortified underground bunkers described as 'optimised for super-luxury everyday lifestyle, while prepared for all surface threats'. An 'Oppidum', the eponymously named...
ship-technology.com
Sanmar and Igus to collaborate on compact electric bunkering system
The new bunkering system will be used to deliver onshore power to various vessel types. Turkey-based Sanmar Shipyards has collaborated with energy chain systems manufacturer Igus for the development of a new compact ‘electric bunkering’ system. The entities will work together to develop and construct a new bunkering...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Kibbutz Yotvata, Brevel sign agreement to build manufacturing facility for microalgae-based alternative protein
The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L. Israel-based Kibbutz Yotvata and Brevel signed an agreement to build a commercial-scale manufacturing facilityfor cultivating and producingmicroalgae-based protein and other products for the food and beverage industry. The facility will house a fermentation reactor sized at 30,000 L, which is the largest of its kind. This will allow the total manufacturing volume reach up to 900,000 L and 3,000 tons of dry product per year; an upgrade from Brevel’s current fermenters that have a capacity of 5,000 L. Once the facility is completed, the parties expect to export to customers abroad at least 25% of its production to various markets.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic cyberpunk motorbike uses a hydrogen fuel cell that provides 100% clean energy
Meet Hydra, an e-bike with a difference. Unlike traditional electric motorcycles that rely on a powertrain that pulls energy from a lithium-ion battery, Hydra offers an alternate, much more experimental solution – hydrogen fuel cells. Although still in its infancy, hydrogen fuel cells promise absolutely clean energy. Unlike gasoline-powered engines, the fuel cells have zero harmful emissions, and unlike traditional lithium-ion battery EVs, hydrogen fuel cells do away with toxic battery acids that can potentially wreak havoc on the environment if not disposed of properly. In fact, when fueled with pure hydrogen, the only by-products are heat and water (hence the name Hydra), making the technology a zero-emission, sustainable power source.
newcivilengineer.com
Fehmarnbelt | Construction complete on world’s largest tunnel factory
The factory at Rødbyhavn on the Danish island of Lolland, where the tunnel’s north portal will be, has an area of approximately 1Mm2 (including the dry dock) and is where the 89 precast concrete elements for the 18km tunnel will be manufactured. Once complete, it will become the longest immersed tube tunnel in the world, more than 10km longer than the tunnelled section of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge which currently holds the title.
US News and World Report
Amazon-Backed Firm to Help Power Its Trucking Fleet With Electrofuels
(Reuters) - Amazon.com-backed Infinium said on Tuesday it will supply low-carbon electrofuels for the e-commerce giant's trucking fleet starting next year. Infinium's supply of electrofuels — a fossil-based fuel alternative created with carbon waste and renewable power — will reduce Amazon's carbon emissions for roughly 5 million miles of travel per year, it said.
Could steam-powered cars decrease the CO2 in the atmosphere?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. With the growing severity and frequency of storms, heat waves and wildfires, and the other dangers from climate change, there are many reasons to be concerned about the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Scientists have shown that humanity's addiction to burning fossil fuels is causing this problem, which means it's time to kick that habit.
Is Your Gas Stove Making You Sick?
Cooks love their gadgets, from countertop slow cookers to instant-read thermometers. Now, there’s increasing interest in magnetic induction cooktops—surfaces that cook much faster than conventional stoves, without igniting a flame or heating an electric coil.Some of this attention is overdue: Induction has long been popular in Europe and Asia, and it is more energy-efficient than standard stoves. But recent studies have also raised concerns about indoor air emissions from gas stoves.Academic researchers and agencies such as the California Air Resources Board have reported that gas stoves can release hazardous air pollutants while they’re operating, and even when they’re turned off.As...
Good News Network
Honda to Introduce 10 New Electric Motorcycles and Scooters to Ease Air Pollution in Asia’s Megacities
Honda, who created the most-produced motor vehicle in history with the Super Cub scooter, is offering 10 new fully-electric motorbikes to ease air pollution in Asia’s megacities. Scarcely understood by Americans, the ubiquity of Honda Motor Company’s scooters and motorcycles across Asia is absolute—as entrenched a phenomenon as the...
insideevs.com
First Volta Zero Production Verification Prototype Made In Austria
Commercial electric vehicle startup Volta Trucks has confirmed that the first Volta Zero truck has been completed at contract manufacturer Steyr Automotive's plant in Steyr, Austria. There's a caveat, though; this is not the first customer vehicle. The milestone vehicle is the first of a series of second-generation "Production Verification"...
