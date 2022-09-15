Read full article on original website
Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
A Davenport bar and breakfast spot beats the odds of closing down twice
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chuck's Tap reopened its doors Monday morning after rebuilding from a fire that struck in February. According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic, but the restaurant survived these odds and stayed open throughout 2020.
KWQC
City of Davenport Housing Choice Voucher Program accepting applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport’s Housing Choice Voucher Office will be accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8 rental assistance) waiting list on Monday, September 20, 2022, and Tuesday, September 21, 2022. This is the first time the waiting list has been open...
Bridging the Gap QCA brings back 'Stand Down' event to help homeless vets
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — For the first time in two years, Bridging the Gap QCA is helping homeless veterans in the metro get back on their feet. It's part of the group's "Stand Down" event, which is being held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island from Sept. 15-17 this year.
Chicago-Style Pizzeria Opens In Downtown Moline’s Former Barrel House
What used to be the Barrel House location in downtown Moline is now home to an already known pizzeria. Tony's Chicago Style Pizzeria opened its doors last week at 1321 5th Avenue in Moline. The restaurant has been in the QC for several years and moved from its previous Moline location, which was at 1610 7th Street. Tony's did have a spot in Davenport but that location closed.
Rock Island Elementary Students Get New Playground Courtesy Of Generous Donor
Thanks to a generous donor, Earl Hanson was able to purchase a new playground for its students!. On Friday, August 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground. The PTO (parent-teacher organization) asked the school’s principal what are the school’s needs. She told them...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in shooting at AKA Bar
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a shooting at the AKA Bar Sunday morning, police said. The Davenport Police Department responded at 1:22 a.m. to the parking lot of the AKA Bar, at 3811 Harrison Street for a reported shooting, according to a media release. Officer said...
Brett Bell Is This Months ‘Hardest Working American In The Quad Cities’
We here at US 104.9 with US Cellular want to say congratulations to Brett Bell in Davenport on being this month's 'Hardest Working American In The Quad Cities' Thank you for making the QCA a great place!. We here at US 104.9 alongside US Cellular want to thank all those...
17-year-old shot, killed in Rock Island Sunday night
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 17-year-old died Sunday night after being shot in the chest near the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A release says officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:58 p.m. to a call of a person with a gunshot wound. Once at the scene, officers located the 17-year-old male.
How couples are factoring inflation into wedding costs at QC Fall Bridal Fair
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The fourth annual Quad Cities Bridal Fair starts Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. Many couples who waited out the COVID-19 pandemic for their big day now face new challenges thanks to inflation, and new data showed prices went up yet again last month. Food prices were at the top of that list after the consumer price index rose over eight percent in just the last year.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
2 dozen neglected horses were given to a local rescue center. Here's how you can help them
ORION, Ill. — Nearly two dozen neglected horses have been surrendered to Schone's Equine Rescue near Orion. The rescue is now hosting an open house for potential fosters or adopters on Saturday, Sept. 17. On Sept. 14, 19 horses and ponies were brought out to Schone's Knoxville Rd. residence....
Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey announces January retirement
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Fire Chief Jeff Yerkey is hanging up his uniform after a three-decade-long career with the Rock Island Fire Department. According to a news release from the Rock Island Fire Department, Chief Yerkey will be retiring in January 2023 after 33 years of service with RIFD.
Muscatine School District granted $100,000 for mental health training
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education allocated grants to 10 Iowa school districts including Muscatine. The grants are for COVID response and recovery initiatives targeting social, emotional and behavioral health. The Muscatine school district received $100,000 after requesting the grant last week. They received the good news over the weekend.
KWQC
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest
The area’s biggest and best celebration of Belgian heritage is back in the Quad Cities! Take a trip to the heart of Moline Illinois, for some Olde Towne Flemish fun this weekend at the Fall Belgian Fest!. The 9th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street...
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
KWQC
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
