Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables

Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
NORMAN, OK
Corn Nation

A More Extensive Breakdown of Nebraska Coaching Candidates

(Introductory note: So, I initially had this written and ready to post last week, but there was a technical glitch with the New Fanpost button which I had to contact SB Nation support about. By the time it got resolved, it was Thursday before the Oklahoma game. Since Nebraska is going into the bye week, I figured I might as well wait until after all the post-game articles before posting this. But here it is as written around September 12, with minor edits.)
LINCOLN, NE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sooners, Cowboys Stay In Top 10 Of AP 25

The Sooners and the Cowboys both took in big wins this weekend against Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in week three of the college football season. Last Week: Cowboys, Sooners Both In Top 10 Of AP Top 25. The Sooners stay at No. 6. after they dominated the field against the...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

#2 Nebraska Volleyball Impressive in a Sweep of #14 Kentucky

Kennedi Orr started in the place the injured Nicklin Hames has been starting. Hames is out with an injury. Nebraska used the 6-2 offensive system so Anni Evans entered the match three rotations later. This is notable because during the first set especially, sets were inconsistent and in unexpected locations. This got better as the match went on but also much get better and be non existent as the season goes on. Set location needs to be there.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Fires Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been fired. Bill Busch will take over coordinating the defense for the rest of the season. Statement from Nebraska Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph:. Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph announced Sunday that he has relieved Erik Chinander from his position as defensive coordinator....
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Corn Flakes: Bad Architecture, Wolf Poop and Jordan Burroughs

I’m reporting from behind enemy lines today, near Columbus, OH and attending a conference for my job. In the past I might have worn a Husker shirt while walking around downtown just to see who noticed. Now, I didn’t even think to bring one along. And I’m pretty sure...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
Corn Nation

Football Recruiting: Edge Rusher Cam Lenhardt Decommits From Nebraska

I love what Mickey Joseph said in yesterday's postgame presser, but that was a load of horse manure. Our personnel is absolutely awful, particularly on the defensive line. Today, we lost a recruit that would've given us some valuable help at that position. Cameron Lenhardt, the 4* defensive lineman from...
LINCOLN, NE
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK

